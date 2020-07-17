Tucson Local Media, publisher of Inside Tucson Business and five other local newspapers, named Austin Counts to the post of managing editor.
Counts will oversee editorial content in Inside Tucson Business as well as Oro Valley’s Explorer Newspaper, Marana News, Tucson Weekly, Foothills News and Desert Times.
“I have every confidence that Austin will do an outstanding job in his new position,” said Tucson Local Media executive editor Jim Nintzel. “He’s already demonstrated that he’s a relentless reporter who will pursue stories wherever they may take him.”
Counts joined TLM as a staff writer in December covering everything from politics to the restaurant business.
Counts earlier worked at the Nogales International. He is the former owner of the Fourth Avenue Deli and has worked as a musician in Tucson for decades.
Counts will replace Logan Burtch-Buus, who resigned earlier this month to pursue other opportunities in real estate.