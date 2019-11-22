Cushman & Wakefield | PICOR welcomed Conrad Martinez last month. Martinez is a graduate of New Mexico State University with a major in marketing and a minor in the PGA of America Professional Golf Managements Program.
“I’m excited to be joining the Cushman & Wakefield | PICOR team and to be learning from Allan Mendelsberg,” Martinez said. “I’ll be taking my hardworking mentality and competitive nature to the commercial real estate market and networking with as many people as I can.”
Martinez enjoys spending time with family and friends, boating, hiking and volunteering.