The City of Tucson is now accepting applications for the Somos Uno Child Care Scholarship Fund to help families offset childcare costs as the pandemic continues.
Families with children 12 years old and younger may be eligible for scholarships up to $2,275 per child, with no limit to the number of children in the family.
“For many working families, having reliable and safe childcare, particularly during the pandemic, can be the difference between going back to work or staying home,” Mayor Regina Romero said. “The scholarships will help low-income families pay for safe child care, giving them peace of mind when they leave home to provide for their loved ones.”
Applicants must live within the City of Tucson and South Tucson boundaries to receive the scholarship and priority will be given to families who haven't received state or federal COVID-19 relief funds. Funds will be paid directly to the families' child care provider.
“We're delighted that Mayor Romero and the Tucson City Council are leading the way to affordable early childhood education,” said Penelope Jacks from the Preschool Promise Coalition. “Early childhood education is vital for children's success, families' ability to work, and the city's economic growth.”
The city approved $500,000 in federal CARES Act funds to bankroll the scholarship, which will be administered by the Catholic Community Services of Southern Arizona. The program is available until Dec. 31 or when funding runs out.
Check if your family is eligible and/or apply here