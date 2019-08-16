Carondelet nurse Jeanette Tellez-Hopkins was honored by Ben’s Bells last month for her work creating Darla’s Duds, a collection of donated clothes benefiting local families in need.
Tellez-Hopkins received the award at Carondelet St. Mary’s Hospital, where she is dialysis manager. Darla’s Duds is located in the hospital, and named in remembrance of a St. Mary’s nurse who supported creation of this project.
Darla Ordway was a nurse manager of the Post-Anesthesia Care Unit at St. Mary’s Hospital who lost her life in an accident earlier this year.