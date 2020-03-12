NCAA cancels remaining winter and spring championships: https://t.co/qzKAS4McEI pic.twitter.com/G6XreZx35E— NCAA (@NCAA) March 12, 2020
The NCAA has canceled March Madness and all other tournament play for the remainder of the season.
Likewise, the Pac-12 Conference released a statement Thursday morning canceling the rest of the men's basketball tournament and all future Pac-12 events until further notice.
Here's the full statement:
The Pac-12 Conference has made the decision to cancel the remainder of the Pac-12 Men’s Basketball Tournament and all Pac-12 sport competitions and Pac-12 Championship events, effective immediately, until further notice. This decision has been made in consultation with our member universities in an effort to limit the spread of the virus and in the interest of the health and safety of our student-athletes, campus personnel, working and event personnel, and all those who attend Pac-12 events.