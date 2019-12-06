Barton Beckley has demonstrated his professional competence through the successful completion of the five CIC courses and the corresponding comprehensive examinations that focus on all major fields of insurance and insurance management, such as property and casualty, personal and commercial lines, commercial multiline, agency management, insurance company operations, life and health and risk management.
Beckley moved to Arizona from Denver to attend the University of Arizona. He has completed the required courses for a B.A. in Spanish and Portuguese. Now he’s working on a B.S. in Biochemistry with plans of attending medical school.