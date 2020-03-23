The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Arizona jumped from 152 to 235 today, with seven new cases in Pima County bringing the total here to 24.
In Maricopa County, the numbers jumped from 88 to 139.
Two people in Arizona have died after being being infected by COVID-19, a highly infectious virus that is sweeping cities in the United States and across the globe. The first was a man in his 50s and the second was a man in his 70s, according to state officials. Both had underlying health conditions.
The rise in cases corresponds with increased testing for COVID-19 but health officials warn that far more people have likely been exposed to the virus. Symptoms can take up to 14 days to appear, so people can pass the virus without realizing they have been infected with it. Some people remain entirely asymptotic but are carriers.
Restaurants have been limited to take-out and delivery services in counties where cases of the virus have been confirmed. Here's a partial list of Tucson-area restaurants offering take-out and delivery services.
Gov. Doug Ducey has ordered schools closed through April 20. He has also ordered bars, gyms and theaters to be closed in any county with confirmed COVID-19 cases, halted all elective surgery to keep hospital beds available for COVID-19 patients and activated the National Guard to assist in grocery stores as Arizonans clear the shelves.
As hospitals brace for an upcoming flood of COVID-19 patients, Ducey announced this weekend that the state had tapped 25 percent of its reserve supply from the Strategic National Stockpile, a national stockpile of medical equipment managed by the Department of Health and Human Services. Ducey said he had asked for additional equipment from the Strategic National Stockpile.
“Arizona is working to keep our health professionals safe,” said Ducey in a prepared statement. “This shipment from the Strategic National Stockpile includes thousands of masks, face shields, surgical gowns, gloves and more—and we are working to get these supplies where they are needed as soon as possible. My sincere thanks to the doctors, nurses, emergency medical technicians, paramedics, first responders and everyone working to protect public health and safety during this outbreak.”
The state has received 60,900 N95 masks, 244,000 surgical face masks, 26,208 face shields, 22,200 surgical gowns, 102 coveralls and nearly 90,000 sets of gloves.
According to the CDC, COVID-19 symptoms typically occur two to 14 days after exposure, and include fever, cough and shortness of breath. However, some cases of the virus are entirely asymptomatic. Practices to avoid infection include social distancing (of at least six feet), washing your hands, avoiding unnecessary trips and not touching your face. COVID-19 can survive on cardboard for up to 24 hours, and on stainless steel and plastic surfaces up to three days.
If you think you have been exposed to COVID-19 and develop a fever and symptoms, call your healthcare provider for medical advice.