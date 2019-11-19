Alorica, a global customer service and experience company, plans to hire 250 new employees at their Tucson call centers.
The company is hosting a "virtual hiring event" today at jobs.alorica.com. Additionally, they will host a hiring event on Thursday, November 21 at Alorica Tucson East, located on 1650 S. Research Loop, Suite 160.
Those who can't attend either hiring event opportunity can go into Alorica Tucson East, Monday through Friday from 8 a.m.-5 p.m. for an on-the-spot interview.
They're hiring for several different types of positions.
For more information on their benefits, starting pay and the types of positions available, visit jobs.alorica.com.