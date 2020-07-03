Alexander|Carrillo Consulting, LLC, founded by Laura Alexander and Jenny Carrillo, is celebrating ten years of serving nonprofit organizations.
The Tucson based consulting firm provides organizational development and fundraising services to nonprofit organizations. Known for their tagline, “Do Good. Better.”, the firm and its partners are known for highly effective and ethical experience and expertise.
Both of the founders have been recognized by their peers as Southern Arizona’s Outstanding Fundraising Professionals (Carrillo in 2006 and Alexander in 2012)