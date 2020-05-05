The University of Arizona announced Tuesday that there are additional testing slots available for healthcare workers, first responders, and the general public in Pima County.
The tests determine if an individual has developed antibodies against the virus that causes COVID-19. Last month, UA announced it would begin testing 250,000 of Arizona’s health care workers and first responders as part of a partnership with the state government. The university received $3.5 million in funding to produce tests.
Anyone interested in a test should go online to the UA COVID-19 antibody testing website.
The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Arizona topped 9,000 as of Tuesday, May 5, according to the morning report from the Arizona Department of Health Services. Pima County had 1,379 of the states’ 9,305 confirmed cases. The coronavirus had killed 395 people statewide, including 105 in Pima County, according to the report.