The University of Arizona Biomedical Sciences Partnership Building has received two awards for best new educational building. Engineering News-Record, a weekly magazine for the construction industry, named it the “Best of the Best Higher Education/Research Project.” The competition identifies the nation’s “pinnacle of design and construction achievement” for projects completed between May 2016 and May 2017.
The building also won the Education category in awards given by AZRE and AZ Big Media. The Real Estate & Development awards highlight impressive projects completed in the last year.
The $136 million, 10-story, 245,000-square-foot Biomedical Sciences Partnership Building houses research labs at the University of Arizona College of Medicine–Phoenix and its partners.
DPR Construction • Sundt Construction, Inc., a joint venture, managed construction of the building, which opened in February 2017. Architects for the project were CO Architects of Los Angeles and Ayres Saint Gross of Phoenix. More than 700 projects were submitted in 20 categories for the ENR awards. The winning projects were featured in the March issue of ENR. All winners will be celebrated at an awards banquet in New York City on April 6.