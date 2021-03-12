Spring is just around the corner and spring cleaning is on many of our to-do lists while we are spending more time at home. Studies show that getting organized calms anxiety, and makes us feel more energized and productive. Give your technology a clean sweep while you’re at it, especially if you are teleworking, so your devices will continue to run smoothly and quickly.
- Run updates. Don’t keep ignoring those notifications that updates are available. Updating your device to its latest operating system will ensure that bugs are fixed, and your device runs as efficiently and quickly as possible.
- Back up your data. In general, make sure all your devices back up to the cloud every 24 hours. According to experts, you need to manually back up your computer any time you upload something you don’t want to lose, like family photos or important documents. Cox Business offers peace of mind with Security Suite and Online Backup solutions.
- Clear your cache. This essentially hits refresh on your browsing history, which gets rid of the “cookies” that companies use to track your activity, and helps your device run faster.
- Delete old data. On your phone, delete text threads over a year old, erase your call history and clear old voicemails. This will help clear up storage space on your devices.
- Protect your device. Make sure you’re using an anti-virus/anti-malware software or a firewall of some kind on all Internet-enabled devices, particularly your computers.
- Set up two-factor authentication. Two-factor authentication requires anyone logging in to your accounts to enter a security code that is sent to the contact number or email address on file for you. This makes it harder for hackers to access your information.
- Update your passwords. If you’re still using “Password123,” you’re putting your information at serious risk. Pick a different password for each website, application, or social media platform you log into.
- Auto-sort emails. Most email providers make it easy to keep your email organized automatically through multiple filters or inbox categories.
- Unsubscribe. Most of us have been automatically enrolled in a mailing list we never wanted to join and unsubscribing from these individually can get overwhelming very quickly. Use a service like unroll.me to unsubscribe from emails you no longer want to receive.
- Clean your tech. It’s especially important now to regularly clean high-touch items, including your phone, laptop and remotes. Use disinfecting wipes to keep your tech clean and avoid sharing devices with others.
Lisa Lovallo, a Tucson native, is the Southern Arizona market vice president for Cox Communications. Cox has been serving communities in Arizona since 1995 and maintains more than 15,000 miles of network in the state. Reach her at lisa.lovallo@cox.com.