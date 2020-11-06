With a major research university right in our backyard, a strong military presence and innovative companies spread throughout the metro region, there’s often a plethora of interesting science and technology news to be found in Southern Arizona. Here’s a breakdown of the most interesting recent developments.
Detecting Stomach Cancer. Researchers at the University of Arizona’s College of Medicine have identified a biomarker that can appear before stomach cancer develops, possibly leading to more effective detection and treatment. A biomarker is any measurable substance in an organism that indicates a phenomenon like a disease. In this case, the biomarker is MiR130b, a microRNA that the researchers identified while studying lab mice. The researchers also detected the same microRNA in the plasma of human patients that either had precancerous changes or those that already had progressed to cancer. Currently, a stomach cancer diagnosis requires endoscopic collection of stomach tissue through a biopsy procedure, and then analysis by pathology. This biomarker, on the other hand, can be detected through a simple blood test. According to study author Juanita Merchant, chief of the Division of Gastroenterology and Hepatology at the UA College of Medicine, “a blood sample would be less invasive and then could be a way to make the decision whether we need to bring a patient in for an endoscopy.” According to UA, these new findings may also help to address why other gastrointestinal cancers are resistant to therapy. The study, “MiR130b from Schlafen4+ MDSCs stimulates epithelial proliferation and correlates with preneoplastic changes prior to gastric cancer” was published in the science and medicine journal Gut.
A Simpler Scan. A researcher from the University of Arizona developed a rapid, simplified method of conducting PET scans, which may lead to earlier diagnoses and more treatment success. PET scans, or positron emission tomography, are similar to the more common CT scans, but can 3D-image the interior of the human body and detect chemicals. PET scans work by having a small amount of radioactive isotopes injected into the body, which are then tracked through bodily functions like blood flow. Before this latest UA development, led by alumnus Iman Daryaei during his doctoral studies in the Department of Chemistry and Biochemistry, an expert in nuclear chemistry was required to bind the radioactive isotopes to diagnostic agents and produce a patient-ready formula to be used in the scan. Now, the radio-labeling compounds can be produced with a simpler method, meaning preparation and administration of the agents can be accomplished faster. This intellectual property was recently licensed by startup TheraCea Pharma, co-founded by Daryaei, which plans to package the method as a kit, allowing labs to efficiently do radio-labeling prior to administering the agents to patients for scans. According to Bruce Burgess, director of Venture Development for Tech Launch Arizona, the university office that commercializes inventions stemming from UA research, “Time is of the essence in the preparation and administration of the agents necessary to perform a PET scan. This is a very real problem that affects the ability of providers to deliver high-quality service. We’re happy to have been able to provide TheraCea with guidance and support throughout the startup process to help the team prepare for a successful launch.” TheraCea has also received a Small Business Innovation Research award from the National Institute of Biomedical Imaging and Bioengineering and the National Institutes of Health to further develop the technology.