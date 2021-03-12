With a major research university right in our backyard, a strong military presence and innovative companies spread throughout the metro region, there’s often a plethora of interesting science and technology news to be found in Southern Arizona. Here’s a breakdown of the most interesting recent developments from the region:
Telescope Mirror. The University of Arizona is contributing to the upcoming Giant Magellan Telescope by casting a mirror that will be used as part of the telescope’s primary viewer. On March 5, a giant furnace underneath UA’s Arizona Stadium converted 20 tons of borosilicate glass into a “honeycomb mirror” measuring 27.6 feet in diameter. The UA furnace began heating the glass on March 1 and reached more than 2,000 degrees Fahrenheit on March 6. The furnace also rotated at five revolutions per minute, so as the glass melted, it was forced outward and up the sides of the mold to form a curved surface. At peak temperature, the glass took on the consistency of honey and flowed into the mold to form the honeycomb structure. The mirror is now in a monthlong “annealing” process where the molten glass will cool while the furnace spins at a slower rate in order to “remove internal stresses and toughen the glass.” UA’s contributions to the project will then be combined to form the GMT’s primary telescope, currently under construction in Chile’s Atacama Desert. Six off-axis pieces and a central on-axis segment will form the final 80-foot mirror, and contribute to the GMT’s power being 10 times greater than the Hubble Space Telescope. According to UA, once the GMT becomes fully operational, it will have a light-collecting area of 3,961 square feet, enough to see the torch engraved on a dime from nearly 100 miles away. Commissioning of the telescope is scheduled to begin in 2029.
“The polishing and constant measuring are what turn this amazing piece of glass into a mirror,” said Buddy Martin, polishing scientist at the university’s Richard F. Caris Mirror Lab. “By the time we finish polishing, it will be accurate to better than 25 nanometers. That’s how smooth the surface has to be in order to make the sharpest possible images.”
New Emergency Center. Carondelet Health Network’s latest expansion, the Carondelet St. Raphael’s Emergency Center opened on Monday, March 8. Serving the southeast Tucson area, the emergency center is located near I-10 and Wilmot Road at 7401 S. Wilmot Road. St. Raphael’s Emergency Center includes 13 exam rooms, a procedure room and an imaging suite with x-ray, ultrasound and a CT scanner. The medical facility offers 24/7 care and is expected to treat conditions like abdominal or joint pain, sprains and fractures, lacerations, shortness of breath or chest pain. This opening comes roughly a year after Carondelet opened their Carondelet Marana Hospital to serve the north Tucson metro area.