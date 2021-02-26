With a major research university right in our backyard, a strong military presence and innovative companies spread throughout the metro region, there’s often a plethora of interesting science and technology news to be found in Southern Arizona. Here’s a breakdown of the most interesting recent developments from the region:
Aquatic Advancement. A University of Arizona startup technology that measures the metabolic rate of aquatic animals has been licensed by biotechnology company IMV Technologies. GenetiRate, an assay technology invented by UA associate professor of animal and comparative biomedical sciences Benjamin Renquist, can measure the growth rate of animals like fish and crustaceans, making it very useful for the aquaculture industry. Their automated sorting technique can sort more than one million fish eggs per day, identifying the most productive and efficient animals. This technique involves an automated sorting device that can sort up to 125,000 eggs per hour for a “high-throughput application.” In spring 2019, GenetiRate received the North Atlantic Seafood Forum’s Seafood Innovation Award for “improving sustainability and production.” Now, the technology has been licensed by IMV Technologies, an international reproduction biotechnology company that focuses on animal artificial insemination, embryo transfer and veterinary imaging. With GenetiRate, IMV plans to further its presence as a commercial provider of assisted reproduction technology for farms of salmon, trout, chars and more.
“With similar customer bases and products and a shared focus on technology development, joining the IMV family was a natural fit,” Renquist said. “IMV will provide the foundation for us to rapidly expand the application of GenetiRate’s technologies to enhance production across the aquaculture industry. We look forward to developing technology to automate our selection process in most species.”
2021 Cottrell Scholars. The Tucson-based Research Corporation for Science Advancement has named its 2021 class of Cottrell Scholars, awarding $100,000 to each of its 25 winners. According to ECSA, recipients are chosen through a peer-review process of applications from top research universities, degree-granting research institutes, and primarily undergraduate institutions in the United States and Canada. Their award proposals incorporate both science education and research. As their careers advance, Cottrell Scholars become eligible to compete for several additional levels of funding to further their academic careers. This year’s awards were given for research in subjects such as black holes, creating quantum environments with superconducting circuits, genome editing and organic batteries.
This year’s Cottrell Scholars are: Vinayak Agarwal, chemistry, Georgia Institute of Technology; Jeanine Amacher, chemistry, Western Washington University; Jeffrey Bandar, chemistry, Colorado State University; Rachel S. Bezanson, astronomy, University of Pittsburgh; Laura Blecha, physics, University of Florida; Justin R. Caram, chemistry, UCLA; Joel F. Destino, chemistry, Creighton University; Daniela Fera, chemistry, Swarthmore College; Alex Frañó, physics, UCSD; Thomas L. Gianetti, chemistry, University of Arizona; Natalie M. Gosnell, astronomy, Colorado College; Christopher H. Hendon, chemistry, University of Oregon; Alexis C. Komor, chemistry, UCSD; Eli M. Levenson-Falk, physics, USC; Rosario Porras-Aguilar, physics, University of North Carolina at Charlotte; Davit Potoyan, chemistry, Iowa State University; Tyler D. Robinson, astronomy, Northern Arizona University; Brian J. Shuve, physics, Harvey Mudd College; Marcelle Soares-Santos, physics, University of Michigan; Ruby May A. Sullan, chemistry, University of Toronto; Alexandra Velian, chemistry, University of Washington; Rongsheng (Ross) Wang, chemistry, Temple University; Leah S. Witus, chemistry, Macalester College; Joseph M. Zadrozny, chemistry, Colorado State University; and Gail Zasowski, astronomy, University of Utah.