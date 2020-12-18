With a major research university right in our backyard, a strong military presence and innovative companies spread throughout the metro region, there’s often a plethora of interesting medicine, science and technology news to be found in Southern Arizona. Here’s a breakdown of the most interesting recent developments.
Bioengineering immunity. A type of novel T cell genetically engineered by University of Arizona researchers is able to “target and attack” pathogenic T cells that cause Type 1 diabetes, which may pave the way for new immunotherapy treatments. T cells, which are a type of white blood cell associated with the thymus gland, are critical elements of the immune system. Michael Kuhns, an associate professor in UA’s Department of Immunobiology, engineered a “five-module chimeric antigen receptor,” or 5MCAR, T cell. Kuhns says the 5MCAR was an attempt at “biomimicry,” to see if science can use some of evolution’s natural pieces, and redirect T cells to target autoimmune T cells that mediate Type 1 diabetes. “So now, a killer T cell will actually recognize another T cell. We flipped T cell-mediated immunity on its head,” Kuhns said. Looking forward, Kuhns believes that by mimicking the form and function of a natural T cell, including its complex five-module structure, researchers will be able to more specifically target antigens with greater sensitivity. The research was published in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences as “A biomimetic five-module chimeric antigen receptor (5MCAR) designed to target and eliminate antigen-specific T cells.”
Online science fairs. The Southern Arizona Research, Science and Engineering Foundation has developed and released an online platform that allows Arizona schools to host virtual science fairs for free. This platform announcement comes after SARSEF was forced to move their flagship event online, the annual Science and Engineering Fair, which gathers thousands of local students into the Tucson Convention Center to showcase science projects. The SARSEF School Fairs platform gives students the opportunity to showcase their science and engineering projects online during extended COVID-19 isolation. School Fair participants can register their schools, upload student projects, and open the virtual Exhibit Hall to peers and friends. The students’ project can be uploaded in PDF formats, and each school has its own virtual project floor. SARSEF events manager Danniey Wright says they are most proud of how the platform provides a free way to showcase the incredible science of Arizona students in a time of limited school resources.
“It means a lot that we are able to offer a free solution for science fairs to still have a place in schools,” Wright said. “Otherwise, we know fairs could potentially go on the chopping block. But the fairs are important to continue to engage students in active research.”
For more information, visit schoolfairs.sarsef.org
Depression compounding heart disease. Researchers from the University of Arizona College of Medicine, Massachusetts General Hospital, the Harvard School of Public Health and Colorado State University are using an $8 million specialized center grant to determine why women are twice as likely as men to experience depression and heart disease simultaneously. The grant, given by the National Institutes of Health Office for Research on Women’s Health and the National Institute of Mental Health, will fund three studies: a clinical neuroscience study comparing prenatal stress and immune biomarkers to sex differences in brain circuitry; a test for a new device that targets the central and autonomic nervous systems to reduce sex-dependent deficits in major depressive disorder; and a study to identify pathways in the brain related to the previous two studies. The third project is directed by Robert Handa, a professor of basic medical sciences at UA’s College of Medicine. Handa and Taben Hale, an associate professor in the College of Medicine, will evaluate the impact of prenatal stress on the regulation of blood pressure and heart rate, as well as the effect of prenatal hormones on anxiety and depression.