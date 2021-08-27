With a major research university right in our backyard, a strong military presence and innovative companies throughout the metro region, there’s often a plethora of interesting science, medical and technology news to be found in Southern Arizona. Here’s a breakdown of the most interesting recent
developments.
Understanding asteroid trajectories. The University of Arizona-led NASA mission OSIRIS-REx has already resulted in multiple scientific discoveries, and seems set on a few more before it returns to Earth in 2023. UA scientists recently published a study showing that data collected from the OSIRIS-REx mission has improved our ability to predict asteroid orbits. In 2020, the OSIRIS-REx spacecraft touched down on the asteroid Bennu millions of miles away, and is slated to be the first American space mission to return a sample of an asteroid back to Earth. Bennu also has a slim chance of impacting our planet in roughly a century, but this new study shows the asteroid has an even lower risk of impacting us than previously thought. According to the university, scientists were able to significantly shrink uncertainties about Bennu’s orbit, determining its impact probability through the year 2300 is about 1 in 1,750, or 0.057%. Though these chances are extremely low, Bennu is still considered one of the most dangerous known asteroids in our solar system. The OSIRIS-REx spacecraft spent two years orbiting the 500-meter-wide asteroid, gathering information on its size, shape, composition, and mapping its surface.
“NASA’s Planetary Defense mission is to find and monitor asteroids and comets that can come near Earth and may pose a hazard to our planet,” said Kelly Fast, program manager for NASA’s Near-Earth Object Observations Program. “We carry out this endeavor through continuing astronomical surveys that collect data to discover previously unknown objects and refine our orbital models for them. The OSIRIS-REx mission has provided an extraordinary opportunity to refine and test these models, helping us better predict where Bennu will be when it makes its close approach to Earth more than a century from now.”
Tumor detection. Roche Tissue Diagnostics announced last week that the Food and Drug Administration has approved their diagnostic test to aid in the detection of solid tumors that are deficient in DNA mismatch repair (MMR), a symptom of some cancers. The VENTANA MMR RxDx Panel diagnostic test evaluates DNA mismatch repair proteins in tumors to provide important treatment information to clinicians. The test can help indicate if patients are eligible for a specialized immunotherapy, JEMPERLI monotherapy. According to Roche, JEMPERLI was approved by the FDA on Aug. 17 for the treatment of adult patients with MMR recurrent or advanced solid tumors, as determined by an FDA-approved test, that have no satisfactory alternative treatment options.
“As the first companion diagnostic of its kind, this test can help qualify patients with solid tumors that are deficient in MMR who have progressed in their disease and who have no other suitable treatment options,” said Thomas Schinecker, CEO of Roche Diagnostics. “Based on the results of our MMR biomarker test, these patients may be eligible to receive GSK’s JEMPERLI. We are pleased that our innovative companion diagnostic label continues to grow to serve more patients.”
Nanotech cancer treatments. Researchers from University of Arizona Health Sciences are demonstrating nanotechnology’s ability to more effectively administer treatments for colorectal cancer and melanoma patients. The study, published in the journal Nature Nanotechnology, shows how immune checkpoint blockade therapies can be made more potent against cancers with additional chemical agents such as camptothecin. These chemicals are less stable, but nanotechnology enhances camptothecin’s ability to interact with immune checkpoint blockade therapies, making them more effective against aggressive tumors. The study argues that this nanotherapeutic technology is “generalizable to various therapeutics, paving the way for transformation of the cancer immunochemotherapy paradigm.”
“I’ve always been interested in harnessing the intrinsic immunity to fight against cancer,” said study author Jianqin Lu, assistant professor of pharmaceutics and pharmacokinetics in the UA College of Pharmacy. “To do this in a safe and effective way, nanotechnology comes into play because of its ability to improve drug movement and therapeutic efficacy, as well as the potential to reduce systemic toxicities. My hope is that these innovative nanotherapeutics and therapeutic regimens eventually will help cancer patients combat cancers more effectively and safely.”