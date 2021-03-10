In February 2020, mere weeks before COVID brought the nation to a near halt, the University of Arizona broke ground on their Tech Park at The Bridges, a 350-acre multi-use development in southern Tucson for technology companies and the university community. The complex is intersected with roads like “Catalyst Drive” and “Innovative Street,” and though 2020 was a strenuous year for the university system, their alignment to those ideals means The Bridges’ development remains on track.
Tech Parks Arizona operates interactive grounds for technology companies and university talent to collaborate and advance research. Beyond the new park The Bridges, they also operate the UA Tech Park at Rita Road and the UA Center for Innovation. These parks work to recruit companies and startups with connections to the UA to locate at their facilities. Though COVID turned many industries on their head, 2020 remained an efficient year for them.
“When COVID hit, this broke a lot of models for universities across North America,” said Carol Stewart, associate vice president for Tech Parks Arizona. “Every day was about communication and creativity, and that’s the way we’ve been rolling since March 16… My team’s been very lucky and privileged to not have to implement a furlough program, but we did drastically reduce our operating budget, not knowing what the immediate and long-term future was when we’re immersed in the pandemic.”
Stewart has worked with university research parks for decades, and is an authority on how these parks can form networks, build technology clusters and benefit their surrounding economies. With her connection to the Association of University Research Parks, Stewart has spoken with other research parks around the country and internationally on how to best function and continue to form business bonds during a time of isolation.
“It’s really a process of practice-what-you-preach,” Stewart said. “We teach out startups to be nimble and ready to pivot, and so that’s one of the areas we really focused on in our conversations. We were very well prepared with our emergency planning, with our continuity of operations plans.”
These pivots involved going virtual, and altering their business engagement. Because so many business conversations happen in-person and over meals, Tech Parks established a “Tamales and Tech Parks’’ program. With this campaign, Tech Parks sent prospective clients dishes from Tucson Tamale Company, and shared a meal over video chat as they discussed business plans. This campaign went on to win an award from the International Economic Development Council.
“This has been a time for us to have a different lens for the way we function on and off the campus,” Stewart said.
Construction remains on track for The Bridges’ first building, The Refinery, a four-story building that will serve as UA’s innovation and commercialization hub. UA will occupy 50% of the space at The Refinery, with the rest available to businesses looking to co-locate with the university’s expertise. However, a Marriott hotel that is planned to also be constructed on The Bridges’ campus has been delayed, although the company is continually extending their agreement to develop there.
The UA Center for Innovation, a startup business incubator network operated by Tech Parks Arizona, also made 2020 a standout year. According to executive director Eric Smith, UACI more than doubled the amount of startups they’ve served since the pandemic began, and currently serve 46 startups.
“We’ve seen quite a bit of growth,” Smith said. “Startups exist to solve real-world problems for certain customer segments, and I think the pandemic showed a light on many of the world’s problems. So now, entrepreneurs are hard at work trying to solve all of these things. And I think there was also a significant increase in people saying ‘now is the time. I’m out of work, or my company is struggling, and now is the time to develop this thing I’ve had in mind.’”
Some of UACI’s most noteworthy startups include TheraCea Pharma, a biotechnology company that focuses on developing rapid chemical processes to prepare chemical agents for medical imaging; Reparvi, a company developing the “Cell Repair Engineering” platform to construct bioparticles as a new generation of vaccines; Navia Energy, which is creating artificially intelligent solar inverters to address energy blackouts; and Auxilium Technology Group, which is working to develop sustainable mining processes.
“We’ve managed to maintain operations at our business incubator at Rita Road, and we’ve done so with significant procedures
in place to make sure folks are safe,” Smith said. “For the people working in our wet labs at Rita Road, it’s not something they can do from home or a garage, so we’ve had to really ensure folks are safe and companies can still thrive in those environments.”
Since the pandemic hit, startups have aligned with UACI from the Bay Area, Los Angeles and Pittsburgh. Their startups also have access to lab space and university resources at the University of Arizona Center for Innovation at Oro Valley, which opened in December 2020.
This Oro Valley business incubator includes 4,000 feet of new lab space for biotechnology startups. Previously called the Oro Valley Innovation Labs, the incubator in Oro Valley’s Innovation Park can serve as an “outpost” for UACI’s startups in the region. The incubator has office space for four startups, and includes equipment specifically geared toward the life sciences, including centrifuges, biosafety cabinets, ultrasonic cleaners and sanitizers.
UACI has supported startups through multiple competitions sponsored by local businesses and organizations. For instance, a UACI “Sponsored Launch’’ was funded by the Bioindustry Organization of Southern Arizona. The competition’s winning startup, TheraCea Pharma, won a year’s admission to the Oro Valley incubator, as well as a cash prize of $5,000 and startup assistance through a 27-point roadmap that helps them with “creating a business plan, identifying a target market, product development, marketing resources and much more.”
Another launch competition was sponsored by accounting firm R&A CPAs, and supported Paramium Technologies, a startup with a mission to meet the need in the radio communications industry for fast, flexible fabrication of curved metal panels via their patent-pending electromagnetic thermoforming technology.
“The reason we do the work that we do, as a university and a tech park to serve startups, is to help our community thrive economically,” Smith said. “So while there had to be pivots, that mission has been steadfast.”
Nearly one year after Tech Parks Arizona broke ground on their Bridges location, and the steel framework for the 120,000 square foot Refinery was completed by The Boyer Company, Swaim Architects and Core Construction. The Refinery is set to open on schedule and on time during fall 2021. In celebration, stakeholders signed the final steel beam of the building’s skeleton before it was hoisted into place.
“With all the vaccines flowing, we’re lucky enough to be part of segment 1B, so many of us are already double vaccinated,” Stewart said. “Many of our prospects now and over the last 12 months are from outside of the state, and I think that bodes very well for Arizona.”