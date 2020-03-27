With a major research university right in our backyard, a strong military presence and innovative companies throughout the metro region, there’s often a plethora of interesting science and technology news to be found in Southern Arizona. Here’s a breakdown of the most interesting recent developments.
Food and Water in Space. Two research teams from the University of Arizona are developing ways to search for water and grow food in space, thanks to NASA funding. The two teams, led by UA's College of Engineering and College of Agriculture and Life Sciences, will focus on harvesting water from the lunar surface and improving techniques for microgravity crop production. Researchers will investigate craters on the moon's south pole, using $114,000 for a project that combines laser power with "FemtoSats," which are tiny, disposable satellites. In the proposed mission, a lander will touch down on the surface of the moon and launch the FemtoSats to different points on the lunar surface. The FemtoSats will receive signals from a laser on the lander and transmit it back to demonstrate the validity of using the laser for communication. For the crop-growing project, researchers will use $1.12 million from NASA "to develop an improved water and nutrient delivery system for growing crops in microgravity conditions that is compatible with the limited available space in lunar surface habitats and spacecraft." The project is led by Murat Kacira, director of the UA Controlled Environment Agriculture Center and professor in the Department of Biosystems Engineering.
Photographing Electrons. University of Arizona assistant professor of physics and optical sciences Mohammed Hassan recently won $1.1 million from the W.M. Keck Foundation in support of his research to be the first person to ever photograph an electron in motion. The camera Hassan and his team are developing – a modified million-dollar commercial transmission electron microscope – will use a shutter that opens and closes in a single attosecond, or one quintillionth of a second. This extreme speed is needed to photograph something as miniscule and quick as an electron. Hassan calls the technology "attomicroscopy," and is working with UA's Tech Launch Arizona to patent the innovation.
"The idea of seeing something humans have never seen before drives me," Hassan said. "Electron motion is in every aspect of life. Even our eyes see because electron motion generates light, transmits information and forms a picture in the brain. By imaging electron motion, we would open a new window into life itself."
Virtual Science Fair. The Southern Arizona Research, Science and Engineering Foundation's annual science fair, which typically hosts 2,000 projects by more than 6,000 pre-k to high school students, went virtual in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. The 65th annual science fair saw a limited number of in-person participants, and the fair's judges could conduct interviews with high school students about their science projects via online apps. Throughout the week following the science fair, SARSEF announced the winners online. Next year's SARSEF Science Fair is scheduled for March 3 through 6, 2021.