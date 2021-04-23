An international medical technology company is planning to build a new state-of-the-art facility in Tucson by 2022 that will serve as the company’s supply chain hub and the last stop for manufacturing and sterilization before their goods hit the market.
BD—Becton, Dickinson and Company—is set to invest $65 million on a 120,000-square-foot facility that will spread across 32 acres on the northeast corner of Valencia and Kolb Road. The company expects to add 40 new jobs to the local economy and is looking for engineers, scientists, quality-control specialists and other skilled positions. Regional economic development coordinator Sun Corridor, Inc. projects this investment should have a $122 million economic impact over the next decade.
“We’re thrilled to welcome BD to Tucson,” said Mayor Regina Romero. “Tucson’s strategic location, coupled with our tech companies, university, workforce and proximity to Mexico, were key strengths that led to this successful outcome for our region.”
Tucson was chosen due to the city’s location between several of the company’s major manufacturing plants and three distribution centers. BD also chose to build their new facility in Ward 4 because the area incorporates existing and planned industrial areas, according to Alexandre Conroy, executive vice president of BD’s integrated supply chain.
However, this facility will be unlike any other in BD’s possession—it’s expected to meet or exceed the most stringent environmental guidelines and will serve as a template for the company’s other sites internationally, said Conroy.
“Tucson is the ideal location for critical infrastructure and was selected after a careful review of a number of alternative locations in the southwestern U.S. and Mexico,” Conroy said. “Arizona’s favorable business climate, the strength of its workforce and Tucson’s centrality to other parts of BD’s supply chain were key factors in the decision.”
BD employs more than 90 medical device and health care technology manufacturing and sterilization facilities around the world and considers sustainable operations paramount in their culture.
Sales
Rick Borane of VOLK Company represented Craycroft Car Lot LLC in the purchase of approximately 47,588 square feet of land located at 1679, 1701 and 1709 South Craycroft Road from Steven J. McManus for a purchase price of $400,000.
Jeramy Price of VOLK Company handled a sale between Jett’s Pantano, L.L.C as seller and The Wong Family Limited Partnership as buyer for approximately 35,926 square feet of land with an approximately 561 square foot building located at the northwest corner of 22nd Street and Pantano Road (7889 East 22nd Street). The purchase price for the property was $305,000.
Richard Fantozzi purchased the brand-new Dollar General from DCM Development Company, LLC, located at 2295 N. Highway 90 in Huachuca City, AZ. The single-tenant, NNN investment was purchased for $1,943,210. Dave Hammack, Principal, and Retail Specialist with Cushman & Wakefield | PICOR, represented the seller in this transaction. Wayne Krentel with Le Brothers Investment, Inc., Rancho Cucamonga, CA., represented the buyer.
Envision Assets, LLC purchased 7,590 square feet of office space located at 8700 E. Tanque Verde Rd. in Tucson. The multi-tenant office complex was purchased from The Scott Alan Krenzer and Karen Ann Murphy Living Trust for $1,000,000. Ryan McGregor, Office Specialist with Cushman & Wakefield | PICOR, represented the buyer in this transaction. Gordon Wagner and David Blanchette, CCIM, with NAI Horizon, Tucson, represented the seller.
Equilibrium Villas, LLC purchased a 5,844-square-foot multifamily property located at 3127-3143 N. Fontana Ave. in Tucson. Fontana Court Apartments, a 12-unit apartment complex, was purchased from DAMCO Arizona Properties, LLC for $700,000. Allan Mendelsberg, Principal, and Conrad Martinez, Multifamily Specialists with Cushman & Wakefield | PICOR, represented both parties in this transaction.
Bernice Investments, LLC purchased 3.89 acres of industrial land located at 3555 E. Corporate Dr. and 5230 S. Bantam Rd. in Tucson. The vacant land parcel was purchased from F & R Fleetwood, LLC for $688,137. Stephen D. Cohen, Principal, and Industrial Specialist with Cushman & Wakefield | PICOR, represented the seller in this transaction. Dean Cotlow with Cotlow Company, represented the buyer.
La Bodega Quatro Hermanos, LLC purchased an 8,100-square-foot industrial warehouse building located at 1502 E. 20th St. in Tucson. The single-tenant property, located on 0.30 acres, was purchased from Gould Family Properties, VIII, LLC for $517,500. Ron Zimmerman, Principal, and Industrial Specialist with Cushman & Wakefield | PICOR, represented the seller in this transaction.
Sumer Enterprise, LLC purchased 4.62 acres of vacant industrial land, located at 5025 E. Nebraska St. in Tucson, from Roy H. Rogers Foundation, LLC for $277,500. Ron Zimmerman, Principal, and Industrial Specialist with Cushman & Wakefield | PICOR, represented the seller in this transaction.
DCM Development Company, LLC purchased 1.25 acres of vacant land located at 9527 E. Highway 92 in Miracle Valley, AZ.The commercially zoned parcel was purchased from Teigan, LLC for $165,000. Dave Hammack, Principal, and Retail Specialist with Cushman & Wakefield | PICOR, represented the buyer in this transaction.
Enrique N. Diaz and Cindy Beltran purchased a 0.79 acre land parcel, located at 344 E. Prince Rd. in Tucson, from JJ88 Choi, LLC for $135,000. Rob Tomlinson, Principal, and Retail Specialist with Cushman & Wakefield | PICOR, represented the seller in this transaction. George Hayduke with Westar Mortgage & Realty Corporation, represented the buyer.