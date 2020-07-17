COVID Vaccine. A startup company that combines life science and technology in hopes of developing a COVID-19 vaccine now has a presence at the University of Arizona’s Center for Innovation. UACI recently selected life science company Reparvi as the winner of their Sponsored Launch Fueled by Perkins Coie competition. This award grants Reparvi a year’s admission into the UACI’s business incubation program, as well as a cash prize of $4,000 and 10 hours of legal assistance from international law firm Perkins Coie. Reparvi is developing a Cell Repair Engineering platform to enable “advanced mammalian cell-based engineering through gene delivery.” This will initially be deployed to construct engineered bioparticles as a new generation of vaccine candidates that can be delivered either as purified complexes or using ex-vivo modified stem cells. According to Deepak Agrawal, Reparvi’s head of discovery and development, the company believes that animal-based pathogens like COVID-19 “exhibit a capacity for immune evasion that requires new methods for rapid vaccine design and development.” Reparvi’s staff hopes that their developments can address COVID-19, as well as future emerging pathogens. Reparvi was selected through a process aimed at those pursuing an innovative solution to a significant business or social challenge. Reparvi was selected because its “innovation stood above all other candidates.”
Summer Comet. Local planetary scientists are tracking a comet that is now gracing the Arizona skies. The comet named C/2020 F3 NEOWISE made its once-in-a-lifetime close approach to the sun on July 3, and will cross outside the Earth’s orbit on toward the outer parts of the solar system by mid-August. Through the end of the month, the comet is best visible in the northwestern sky just after sunset, just below the Big Dipper. Amy Mainzer, a University of Arizona professor of planetary sciences, is the principal investigator of NASA’s Near-Earth Object Wide-field Infrared Survey Explorer, or NEOWISE mission, which discovered the comet on March 27. According to the UA, observers might be able to see the comet’s central core with the naked eye in dark skies. But using binoculars will give viewers a good look at the fuzzy comet and its long tail, which looks “a bit like the beam of a flashlight pointing up.” Mainzer says that “in its discovery images, comet NEOWISE appeared as a glowing, fuzzy dot moving across the sky even when it was still pretty far away. As soon as we saw how close it would come to the sun, crossing inside the orbit of Mercury, we had hopes that it would put on a good show.”
Antibody Tracking. Banner Health has launched a local research program as part of a national trend of antibody testing to understand the current pandemic’s impacts. The All of Us Research Program, part of a larger effort from the National Institutes of Health, will test blood samples from 10,000 or more participants, starting with samples from March 2020 and working backward until positive COVID tests are no longer found. The tests will show the prevalence of coronavirus exposure in order to help researchers assess varying COVID rates across regions and communities. In addition to antibody testing, All of Us has deployed a new online survey to better understand the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on participants’ physical and mental health. Finally, the program also involves collecting information from participants’ electronic health records in order to standardize information to help researchers look for patterns and learn more about COVID-19 symptoms and associated health problems. For more information on this program, visit JoinAllofUs.org.
Mask Materials. A new study led by University of Arizona researchers examines a variety of “nontraditional mask materials” and their ability to protect wearers. The study, published in the Journal of Hospital Infection, compares the risk reduction of materials like scarves, pillowcases, and t-shirt fabric, as well as more common professional masks. “N99 masks, which are even more efficient at filtering airborne particles than N95 masks, are obviously one of the best options for blocking the virus, as they can reduce average risk by 94 to 99 percent for 20-minute and 30-second exposures, but they can be hard to come by, and there are ethical considerations such as leaving those available for medical professionals,” said lead author of the study Amanda Wilson, who works as an environmental health sciences doctoral candidate in the UA’s Department of Community, Environment and Policy. Other than professional N99 and N95 masks, the researchers found that vacuum cleaner filters — which can be inserted into cloth masks — are one of the best household options. In the study, vacuum cleaner filters reduced infection risk by 83 percent for a 30-second exposure and 58 percent for a 20-minute exposure. Scarves reduced infection risk by 44 percent after 30 seconds and 24 percent after 20 minutes. Cotton t-shirt fabric was found to be “only slightly better than wearing no mask at all.” As for the efficacy of masks in general, the researchers found that wearing anything from a simple scarf mask to an N95 (as compared to no mask at all), reduced risk infection anywhere from 24 to 94 percent.