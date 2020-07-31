With a major research university right in our backyard, a strong military presence and innovative companies throughout the metro region, there’s often a plethora of interesting science and technology news to be found in Southern Arizona. Here’s a breakdown of the most interesting recent developments.
Understanding Asthma. Dr. Yin Chen of the University of Arizona’s College of Pharmacy recently secured a $2.58 million grant from the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases to better understand asthma caused by fungi. The grant will fund the “Fungal Asthma and Lung Innate Immunity” research study, conducted by Chen and a team of researchers, which hopes to alleviate the “unmet medical need” for fungal asthma. This type of asthma affects roughly a third of all asthma patients on earth. The five-year grant will allow researchers to better understand how the disease develops and refine new therapies. Asthma occurs when the bronchial tubes in the lungs become inflamed due to outside factors like allergies, exercise, stress—or in this case, fungal spores. The long-term plan for this grant is to develop interferon-based therapy to treat fungal asthma. Interferons are a type of protein released by cells, which usually have antiviral properties. The study will test whether interferons can treat fungal asthma by directly inhibiting fungal growth and repressing fungal allergy in the lungs. According to Chen, because interferon alpha and beta are approved drugs for other diseases, the success of the study will lay a foundation to repurpose interferons for fungal-asthma treatment, which has no effective therapy.
Antibody Testing. With Arizona’s COVID-19 cases now topping 150,000, the University of Arizona and the State of Arizona have expanded their free COVID-19 antibody testing program to include 15 new categories of essential workers considered at high risk for exposure. The antibody test, developed by researchers at UA Health Sciences, determines who has been exposed to and developed an immune response against COVID-19. In addition to healthcare workers and first responders, the following workers are eligible for antibody testing: educators; child care workers; agriculture, grocery and food service workers; hospitality employees; solid waste collection workers; transportation services workers; and members of the National Guard. More information and registration for the test is available at covid19antibodytesting.arizona.edu. Along with the expanded testing, UA is also launching a $7.7 million yearlong study funded by the CDC to identify “patterns of COVID-19 immunity over time in previously and newly infected individuals.” The research team is seeking 4,000 health care workers, first responders and other frontline workers as participants in the study, who will participate in weekly COVID-19 surveillance and quarterly antibody testing. For questions and to sign up for the study, call the study team at 520-848-4026, or email AZHeroes@arizona.edu.