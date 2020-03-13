SundtFoundation_Sister Joses Womens Center.jpg
Courtesy photo

Nearly a dozen Southern Arizona nonprofits received funding from The Sundt Foundation during its first-quarter disbursements.

The foundation awarded nearly $27,000 in grants to the following nonprofits:

  • El Rio Health Center Foundation
  • Interfaith Community Services
  • Sunnyside Foundation
  • The Dream Factory of Arizona
  • Sister Jose Women’s Center
  • Therapeutic Riding of Tucson
  • Tucson Police Officers Association
  • BICAS
  • Make Way for Books
  • National Inventors Hall of Fame, Inc.
  • Lions Camp Tatyee, Inc.

The Sundt Foundation was established in 1999 by Sundt Construction Inc. To date, the foundation has donated more than $10 million.

“Being able to support local foundations that improve the lives of so many is very rewarding for our employee-owners,” said Rick Buchanan, Sundt Foundation Tucson Board Member, in a statement.

Tags