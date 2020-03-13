Nearly a dozen Southern Arizona nonprofits received funding from The Sundt Foundation during its first-quarter disbursements.
The foundation awarded nearly $27,000 in grants to the following nonprofits:
- El Rio Health Center Foundation
- Interfaith Community Services
- Sunnyside Foundation
- The Dream Factory of Arizona
- Sister Jose Women’s Center
- Therapeutic Riding of Tucson
- Tucson Police Officers Association
- BICAS
- Make Way for Books
- National Inventors Hall of Fame, Inc.
- Lions Camp Tatyee, Inc.
The Sundt Foundation was established in 1999 by Sundt Construction Inc. To date, the foundation has donated more than $10 million.
“Being able to support local foundations that improve the lives of so many is very rewarding for our employee-owners,” said Rick Buchanan, Sundt Foundation Tucson Board Member, in a statement.