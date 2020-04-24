Many of us are navigating working fully remote for the first time ever. It can be a challenging transition, especially if you’re at home with family. Try out these tips to refresh your workday and maximize your work from home schedule.
1. Create a schedule. It’s important to stick to a routine during times like this to boost productivity and foster a positive work/life balance.
2. Designate an office space. Working from your kitchen counter can be tough to do if the TV is on, your spouse is cooking lunch or your kids are running around. Set up your workspace in a room with a door so you can have a quiet space to be productive.
3. Set boundaries. Let your family know which hours of the day you will need to work without interruption. It helps to make a sign to hang on the door when you are on a conference call and need quiet.
4. Dress to impress. I know it’s tempting to stay in your PJs all day when you’re working at home, but studies show that changing into regular clothes and taking care of your appearance can boost both productivity and confidence.
5. Avoid technical difficulties. Meetings aren’t very productive if your videoconference keeps freezing. Streamline your Internet connection by disabling other WiFi-enabled devices through the Cox WiFi app, or plug directly into your router while you are working.
6. Stop distractions. While this may seem like common sense, know what your distractions are and avoid them. Your favorite TV show can wait.
7. Maintain normal hours. Set a time each evening when you will log off and stop checking emails for the day so you aren’t tempted to keep working at all hours. This way, you’ll be refreshed and ready to take on the next day.
8. Don’t multitask. Multitasking can lead to a multitude of problems. Multitasking both splits your focus and increases the chances that you will make a mistake. Instead, focus on one task and completing it to the best of your ability.
9. Schedule down time. It’s a difficult time for everyone right now, and taking care of yourself is important. Take your pup for a walk and get fresh air or do an activity with the kids to break up your workdays.
10. Check on a coworker. Many people living alone can feel very isolated during this time. Chat with coworkers throughout the day through Slack, Skype calls or texts. Little interactions can go a long way!
Lisa Lovallo, a Tucson native, is the Southern Arizona market vice president for Cox Communications. Cox employs a team of more than 350 Tucsonans and has contributed nearly $1.5 million in cash and in-kind COVID-19 related contributions in Southern Arizona. Reach her at lisa.lovallo@cox.com.