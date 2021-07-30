With the adjournment of the Arizona State Legislature on June 30, numerous policy changes will soon impact residents across the state. A total of 474 bills passed through the House and Senate. Bills pertaining to issues ranging from license plate designs to voter registration laws have made it across the finish line during the second-longest legislative session in the history of Arizona.
Seven of these policy changes are likely to be of high interest to Arizona residents:
- Flat income tax
- Pandemic civil liability protection
- Sports betting
- Telehealth insurance coverage
- Health club cancellations
- Condominium conversions
- Off-site alcohol sales
Flat Income Tax
Governor Ducey made it a priority to include a flat tax as a clause in the state budget this year. The budget passed on June 26, and with it, the flat tax clause. The flat tax is aimed at reducing state personal income tax to 2.5% by 2025. Ducey hopes that this measure will attract jobs and people to the state by returning budget surplus to taxpayers rather than holding onto these funds like other southwestern states have. Arizona currently has over $1B in budget surplus funds and $1B in rainy day funds.
Pandemic Civil Liability Protection
Another policy change aimed at protecting small businesses as they rebuild from COVID-19 hardship was signed by the governor on April 5. Since March of 2020, over 2,000 COVID-19- related civil liability claims have been filed across the nation. These claims suggest that businesses should be held liable for the transmission of COVID-19 on their property. Even businesses that followed state and federal public health guidelines to protect customers, such as physical distancing, frequent sanitation and required mask wearing, have been hit with costly litigation. Current law states that businesses must prove that the plaintiff did not contract COVID-19 on their property to avoid civil liability. The new law signed by Ducey, Senate Bill 1377, raises the burden of proof for a customer or employee to bring a claim and protects businesses from lawsuits. Now, a business, health careprovider or other entity that acts in good faith with regard to COVID-19 precautions is protected from a claim that they did not protect a claimant from the effects of the pandemic. This legislation, sponsored by Sen. Vince Leach, is essential to the full reopening of the state’s economy.
Sports Betting
Ducey signed legislation into law on April 15, making Arizona the 26th state to legalize fantasy sports betting. The new law allows for both in-person and virtual sports bets to be placed by all Arizonans over the age of 21 and will increase revenue for both the state and tribes. Up to twenty new licenses will be issued across the state —10 will go to tribal casinos and 10 will go to sports venues. As of this writing, the professional sports teams and sites that will be granted privileges include the Arizona Cardinals, Phoenix Suns, Phoenix Coyotes, Arizona Diamondbacks, Phoenix Raceway, TPC Scottsdale, and Phoenix Rising. Individuals can also bet on their favorite college sports teams through technology or on site at the designated location, while betting on individual players is not permitted.
Telehealth Insurance Coverage
Two bills related to increasing healthcare transparency and coverage have also been signed into law this legislative session.
• HB2697: Health Spa Contracts; Cancellation; Notice
• HB2454: Telehealth; Health Care Providers
Requirements aim to provide more flexibility for Arizonians regarding telehealth and health club cancellation procedures. During the COVID-19 pandemic, insurance providers were required to cover subscribers’ telehealth appointments like any other in-person appointment. Providers are now required to continue this coverage despite Ducey’s termination of his pandemic executive order on March 5. The law allows for increased flexibility for patients and helps those such as the elderly and disabled who may have trouble leaving their homes for appointments.
Health Club Cancellations
More healthcare flexibility is codified by HB2697, which states that health clubs must provide clients with clear avenues in which they can cancel their membership. Previously, there have been issues in which health club members were challenged with subscription cancellation.
Condominium Conversions
The issue of condominium to apartment conversions has recently garnered public attention. In May of this year, a 91-year-old Phoenix resident received a notice that her condo unit was being purchased by investors to be converted into an apartment. The woman had purchased her condo in 2009 in a location close to public transportation to care for her disabled son’s medical needs. Past Arizona law stated that consent was required from only 80% of condo unit owners to convert the property into apartments. Real estate investors saw potential in the woman’s property and purchased 80% of the units with the intent to convert them into apartments. Rep. Jeff Weninger took note of the 91-year-old’s situation and drafted a clause in the state budget to modify the standing condominium conversion laws. Now, 100% of owners are required to consent to the proposed conversion of their units regardless of what voting percentage their CC&Rs originally stated. The clause does not apply to condos that are already under conversion or seizure of residential property by means of eminent domain and allows for commercial condominium properties to continue to follow the voting requirements in their CC&Rs.
Off-site Alcohol Sales
Another legislative item sponsored by Rep. Weinger was House Bill 2773: Spirituous Liquor; Delivery; Off-Sale Permits. The bill, signed by Ducey on May 21, allows establishments holding certain liquor licenses to provide takeout alcohol services to customers. So if you’ve been getting carry-out or delivery of alcohol from your favorite restaurant or bar during the pandemic, chances are you can continue doing so.
Previously, this had not been permitted under Arizona law. The measure was inspired by the increase in take-out orders during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic and has been well received by the general
public.
