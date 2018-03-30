Sponsored by Vantage West.
I would be remiss if I didn’t mention that April is Community Banking Month and take the opportunity to share the call to action of Local First Arizona for everyone to consider moving all or some of their banking relationships to a locally based financial institution. This call to action brings benefits that span beyond the circle of local financial institutions to the community at large.
Locally based financial institutions are exclusively focused on the dreams and aspirations of the individuals within the communities they serve.
The financial instruments they offer to borrowers and savers are designed to meet the unique needs of people in search of financial services for themselves or their businesses. The mission of these institutions is to grow and nurture local economies, not merely by a standard business plan, but based on intimate knowledge of the economic landscape of the community.
Business and personal loans are made locally, by people who also live in the community.
In 2015, researchers at Harvard Kennedy School reported that 50 percent of small business loans come from local lenders, and 76 percent of small businesses were more likely to be approved for some type of loan from local financial institutions as opposed to 58 percent at national banks.
A return to localism begins with a new way of thinking, and millennials are leading the way.
As millennials, now in their mid-30s, become the business leaders in our communities, it is important to reflect upon their views as they pertain to patronizing local businesses and what impact that can have on the community. In the essay “Millocalists? The Real Story Behind Millennials and the New Localism,” author Anne Snyder notes millennials prefer experiences over material goods, and when they do consume, they like to know the origin of the product and appreciate handmade or vintage items. “There is a growing craving for life to be lived offline, for human contact to be enjoyed with real handshakes, real meals around real tables, and real care for neighbors, knowing that in a pinch that neighbor will watch out for you in turn.”
Locally based credit unions and financial institutions are personally involved in their communities. Whether through monetary donations to a nonprofit or by providing employee volunteers for special events, they are there to help other worthy causes. Working side by side with friends and neighbors instills an authenticity only a local institution can provide. By working together to make our city healthier and wealthier we become better able to navigate the vicissitudes of life, both as individuals and as a community.
Spend locally and save locally to create wealth and opportunity for generations to come.
We have the ability to exert more control over our lives—we simply need to exercise it by making conscious decisions about where we spend and save our dollars. When we spend at least a portion of our earnings eating at locally owned hotels and restaurants, shopping in locally owned shops, and banking at locally owned credit unions, we are doing our share to ensure the sustainability of these local businesses, which are the lifeblood of our community. We can all take a cue from the Greatest Generation, who knew their grocer, their mechanic, their banker, the clothing shop owner, the server at their favorite restaurant, and even the owner of the local hotel where their visitors stay. Taking steps that contribute to building localism should be a goal shared by all of us, as it will ultimately benefit the community at large.
I will leave you with that thought as we approach April 30, the official “Switch Day,” as declared by Local First Arizona.
Rene Almazan is a senior vice president for Vantage West Credit Union, a $1.9-billion financial institution in Arizona, which serves a growing membership of nearly 150,000 via branches across Arizona and online channels, as well. Vantage West offers consumer and business banking services, and is federally insured by NCUA. All products and services are subject to approval. VantageWest.org