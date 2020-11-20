2020
Lifetime Achievement
- Fletcher McCusker
- Chair, Rio Nuevo District
2019
Lifetime Achievement
- Jonathan Rothschild
- Mesch Clark Rothschild
Public Service-Education
- Joe Montoya
- ELDL
Executive Level Department Leader
Small/Medium Company
- Leigh-Anne Harrison
- Director of Client Services, Chasse Building Team
Large Company
- Kim Dees
- Senior Vice President and Southern Arizona Division Manager, WaFd Bank Arizona
Chief Financial Officer
Small/Medium Company
- Jennifer Raimondi
- CFO/Vice President, Larsen Baker, LLC
Chief Executive Officer
Public Service/Education
- Calvin Baker
- Superintendent, Vail School District
Nonprofit Organization
- Jennifer Camano, CFRE
- Executive Director, Friends of PACC
Small/Medium Company
- Robert Dean, MD, PhD
- CEO, Urgent Specialists
Large Company
- John Lai
- President/CEO, Mister Carwash
2018
Lifetime Achievement Award
Bruce Wright, Retiring associate vice president for Tech Parks Arizona at the University of Arizona
Executive Level Department Leader
Small/Medium Company
- Gabriela Cervantes
- Marketing and Sales Manager, AGM Container Controls
Large/Nonprofit Company
- Kristen Auerbach
- Director of Animal Services, Pima Animal Care Center
Chief Financial Officer
Small/Medium Company
- Jimmy Arefieg
- Medical Director and CFO, Pima Pain Center
Nonprofit Company
- Kenneth “Ken” Marcus
- Director and CFO, University of Arizona Tech Park
Chief Operating Officer
- Teresa Filipowicz
- Vice President, Great Potential Press, Inc.
Chief Executive Officer
Small Company
- Linda Kay Mracek
- Principal Designer and Owner, Aviar Design
Medium Company
- William B Carroll
- President and CEO, EEC
Large Company
- Howard N. Stewart
- President and CEO, AGM Container Controls
Small and Medium Nonprofit Company
- Kathleen A. Bethel
- CEO, SARSEF
Large Nonprofit Company
- Michelle Conklin
- Executive Director, Tucson Botanical Gardens
2017
Chief Executive Officer
Large Company
- Cody Ritchie
- President and CEO, Crest Insurance
Nonprofit Organization
- Kate Marquez
- Executive Director, Southern Arizona Arts and Cultural Alliance
Small/Medium Company
- Sarah Showard
- Owner/Attorney, Showard Law Firm
Government/Education
- Lee Lambert
- Chancellor, Pima Community College
Chief Operating Officer
Large Company
- Danette Bewley
- Vice President of Operations, Tucson Airport Authority
Nonprofit Organization
- Bruce Wright
- Associate Vice President, Tech Parks Arizona
Small/Medium Company
- Joel Johnson
- CFO, Paragon Space Development
Chief Financial Officer
Large Company
- Mark Happ
- CFO, Guard Top LLC
Nonprofit Organization
- Connie Curnett
- Child and Family Resources
Small/Medium Company
- Tony Sharp
- Controller, PVB Fabrication
Government/Education
- Joyce Garland
- Assistant City Manager, City of Tucson
Executive Level Department Leader
Large Company
- Michelle Senner
- Director of Public Relations and Philanthropy, Truly Nolan
Nonprofit Organization
- Camille Pons
- Development Director, Arizona-Sonoran Desert Museum
Small/Medium Company
- KlingmanRobert
- ELDL