2020

Lifetime Achievement

  • Fletcher McCusker
  • Chair, Rio Nuevo District

2019

Lifetime Achievement

  •  Jonathan Rothschild
  • Mesch Clark Rothschild

Public Service-Education

  • Joe Montoya
  • ELDL

Executive Level Department Leader

 Small/Medium Company

  • Leigh-Anne Harrison
  • Director of Client Services, Chasse Building Team

 Large Company

  • Kim Dees
  • Senior Vice President and Southern Arizona Division Manager, WaFd Bank Arizona

Chief Financial Officer

Small/Medium Company

  • Jennifer Raimondi
  • CFO/Vice President, Larsen Baker, LLC

Chief Executive Officer

Public Service/Education

  • Calvin Baker
  • Superintendent, Vail School District

Nonprofit Organization

  • Jennifer Camano, CFRE
  • Executive Director, Friends of PACC

Small/Medium Company

  • Robert Dean, MD, PhD
  • CEO, Urgent Specialists

Large Company

  • John Lai
  • President/CEO, Mister Carwash

 

2018

Lifetime Achievement Award

Bruce Wright, Retiring associate vice president for Tech Parks Arizona at the University of Arizona 

Executive Level Department Leader

Small/Medium Company

  • Gabriela Cervantes
  • Marketing and Sales Manager, AGM Container Controls

Large/Nonprofit Company

  • Kristen Auerbach
  • Director of Animal Services, Pima Animal Care Center

Chief Financial Officer

Small/Medium Company

  • Jimmy Arefieg
  • Medical Director and CFO, Pima Pain Center

Nonprofit Company

  • Kenneth “Ken” Marcus
  • Director and CFO, University of Arizona Tech Park

Chief Operating Officer

  •  Teresa Filipowicz
  • Vice President, Great Potential Press, Inc.

Chief Executive Officer

Small Company

  • Linda Kay Mracek
  • Principal Designer and Owner, Aviar Design

Medium Company

  • William B Carroll
  • President and CEO, EEC

Large Company

  • Howard N. Stewart
  • President and CEO, AGM Container Controls

Small and Medium Nonprofit Company

  • Kathleen A. Bethel
  • CEO, SARSEF

Large Nonprofit Company

  • Michelle Conklin
  • Executive Director, Tucson Botanical Gardens

 

2017 

Chief Executive Officer

Large Company

  • Cody Ritchie
  • President and CEO, Crest Insurance

Nonprofit Organization

  • Kate Marquez
  • Executive Director, Southern Arizona Arts and Cultural Alliance

Small/Medium Company

  • Sarah Showard
  • Owner/Attorney, Showard Law Firm

Government/Education

  • Lee Lambert
  • Chancellor, Pima Community College

Chief Operating Officer

 Large Company

  • Danette Bewley
  • Vice President of Operations, Tucson Airport Authority

Nonprofit Organization

  • Bruce Wright
  • Associate Vice President, Tech Parks Arizona

Small/Medium Company

  • Joel Johnson
  • CFO, Paragon Space Development

Chief Financial Officer

Large Company

  • Mark Happ
  • CFO, Guard Top LLC

Nonprofit Organization

  • Connie Curnett
  • Child and Family Resources

Small/Medium Company

  • Tony Sharp
  • Controller, PVB Fabrication

Government/Education

  • Joyce Garland
  • Assistant City Manager, City of Tucson

Executive Level Department Leader

Large Company

  • Michelle Senner
  • Director of Public Relations and Philanthropy, Truly Nolan

Nonprofit Organization

  • Camille Pons
  • Development Director, Arizona-Sonoran Desert Museum

Small/Medium Company

  • KlingmanRobert
  • ELDL