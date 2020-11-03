In the race to fill three seats on the Arizona Corporation Commission, the Democratic slate of Anna Tovar (with 19 percent of the vote), William Mundell (with 17 percent of the vote) and Shea Stanfield (with 17 percent of the vote) is out ahead of the three Republican candidates, Lea Marquez Peterson (16 percent), James "Jim" O'Connor (16 percent and Eric Sloan (15 percent).
Dems Out Ahead in Race for Three Seats on Arizona Corporation Commission
ProPublica is a nonprofit newsroom that investigates abuses of power. Click here to read their biggest stories as soon as they’re published.
Latest News
- Blue wave in the Grand Canyon State? Biden, Kelly ahead as Arizona takes center stage on election night
- Democrats Leading in State Legislative Races
- Fox News Calls Arizona for Biden, Kelly
- Dems Out Ahead in Race for Three Seats on Arizona Corporation Commission
- Rose, Shaw and Grivois-Shah Leading TUSD Race
- Recreational Marijuana, Income Tax Hike Props Both Out Ahead
- Nanos Opens Big Lead Against Napier in Sheriff's Race
- Dem Rex Scott Opens Big Lead Against Republican Steve Spain in Board of Supes Race
As the pandemic rages on, Pima County’s residential and business real estate market is showing no signs of slowing down.
There’s only one beer that rightfully gets the nod when Polka music is playing and pork schnitzel is frying.
Business Chatter
International efforts at Tech Parks Arizona are being recognized from multiple organizations…
There are reports and statistics that inform and promote the value of minority-owned busines…
PHOENIX – As Arizona bars have reopened after months of being shut down during the COVID-19 …
Longtime Western attraction and film location Old Tucson announced today it will remain clos…
The Tucson Metro Chamber created the Construction + Design Sector Partnership about a year a…