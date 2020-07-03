V
IAONE Commercial Real Estate Group, in a development partnership with Quality Brand Group—the largest Dunkin’ franchisee west of the Mississippi River—to grow its store network to 200-plus stores in Arizona and the Dallas/Ft. Worth, Texas area.
“During these very uncertain times, Dunkin' has proven its ability to creatively evolve and adapt to unforeseen events and continue to provide what our customers desire,” says Conrad Wilkerson, director of real estate for Quality Brand Group and director of the Private Client Services Group with VIAONE, in a company statement. “Quality Brand Group has thrived and remained profitable during the COVID-19 pandemic by keeping all of its drive-thru stores open in Arizona and Dallas/Ft. Worth, and providing its customers with the same quality products and customer service.”
Quality Brand Group currently owns approximately 62 Dunkin’ locations in Arizona and 20 in Dallas/Ft. Worth. According to the company, its success during the pandemic is thanks to its people, leadership team and company core values of faith, family and business.
“We were able to keep all of our stores with drive-thru services open during the stay at home orders due to our devoted operations team,” Wilkerson said. “We experienced very low employee turnover, retaining all of our general managers and district managers. Customers turned to the trusted Dunkin' brand during this time of uncertainty because we continued to offer the same service and quality products at a great value that our customers have grown to trust and love since 1950, reinforcing that Dunkin’ is America’s No. 1 retailer of hot and iced coffee by the cup.”
Sales and Leases
Metro Motors, LLC purchased an automobile sales lot located at Fair and Benson Highway. Gordon Wagner with NAI Horizon represented the seller. Andre Scaife with EXP Realty represented the buyer.
GRR Enterprises, LLC leased 2,025 square feet in the El Campo Center, 3000 E. 22nd St., from El Campo Center LLC to open a full service laundromat.Craig Finfrock of Commercial Retail Advisors represented the landlord.
Family Dollar, Inc. leased 9,077 square feet in the El Campo Center, 3000 E. 22nd St., from El Campo Center, LLC to open its 21st store in Tucson. Craig Finfrock of Commercial Retail Advisors represented the landlord. Chris Evjen of Diversified Partners, LLC represented the tenant.
VIDA Restaurants, LLC dba: Life is Grande Restaurant & Bar leased 2,360 square feet of retail space located at 919 N. Stone Ave., Ste. 103 and 104 from Sahara Apartments, LLC. Frank Arrotta of Tucson Realty & Trust Co. represented the landlord.
Dejon’s Hair Design leased 1,250 square feet of retail space located at 919 N. Stone Ave., Ste. 102 from Sahara Apartments, LLC. Frank Arrotta of Tucson Realty & Trust Co. represented the landlord.
The Tucson Roadrunners Hockey Club leased 4,700 square feet for a corporate office located at 300 W. Paseo Redondo from ML Hill International Inc. Andrew Sternberg and Gordon Wagner with NAI Horizon represented the landlord. Alex Hardie with Buzz Isaacson Realty, LLC represented the tenant.