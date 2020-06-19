Some of the region’s most recognizable midtown architecture from the 20th century was listed on the National Register of Historic Places. The Sunshine Mile was nominated by the Tucson Historic Preservation Foundation in partnership with the City of Tucson.
The designation will support the restoration of the properties, which include Hirsh’s Shoes, 1954; Valley National Bank Broadway-Country Club Branch (Chase Bank), 1971; Kelly Building, 1964; Temple Emanu-El Synagogue,1949-1960; Solot Plaza, 1954-1958; and the Friedman Block, 1955-1961.
“This project to document these incredible buildings and designate the Sunshine Mile on the National Register represents the commitment of our community to preserve and celebrate Tucson’s mid-century modern heritage.” said Tucson Historic Preservation Foundation CEO Demion Clinco, in the press release announcing the registration. “The contributing historic buildings of the Sunshine Mile are now eligible for Federal Historic Preservation Tax Incentives when they are restored. This entire project was undertaken to support the revitalization of this shopping district and will be a powerful economic driver for the community.”
The strip of East Broadway Boulevard between North Campbell Avenue and North Country Club Road earned its name in 1953 after the East Broadway Merchants sponsored a contest to name the space, which emerged as a premier shopping district in the ’50s and ’60s.
Broadway Boulevard is currently under construction, and is being widened as part of a Regional Transportation Authority project. Rio Nuevo, the local tax increment finance district, is actively engaged in the preservation of numerous historic resources along the street.
Sales and Leases
Visionary Holdings, LLC purchased 14,000 square feet of office space located in the Oracle-Ina Professional Plaza, 7470 N. Oracle Road, Ste. 100, from 7470 N Oracle Rd, LLC for $2.8 million. Richard M. Kleiner and Thomas J. Neiman with Cushman & Wakefield | PICOR represented the seller. Andrew Sternberg with NAI Horizon, Tucson, represented the buyer.
Taco Bell leased a new restaurant in the Vail Safeway Shopping Center, 13360-13410 E. Mary Ann Cleveland Way, with plans to open in early 2021. Aaron LaPrise with Cushman & Wakefield | PICOR handled the transaction.
AZ Solar Group, LLC leased 4,828 square feet of industrial space in the Country Club Commerce Center, 5990 S. Country Club Road, Bldg. 4, Ste. 140, from EastGroup Properties, LP. Robert C. Glaser with Cushman & Wakefield | PICOR handled the transaction.
Jacqueline Puckett and Kevin Wettering leased 1,030 square feet of retail space located at 5943 E. 22nd St. from H.L.F. Properties, Inc. Ramiro Scavo and Ryan McGrego with Cushman & Wakefield | PICOR represented the landlord.
Edward D. Jones & Co., LP extended its lease for 1,164 square feet located at 2970 N. Swan Road. Andrew Sternberg, Phil Skillings and Ben Craney with NAI Horizon handled the transaction.
FanBound, LLC leased 4,803 square feet for a new corporate headquarters located at Ina Corporate Park, 3017 W. Ina Road. Andrew Sternberg with NAI Horizon represented the landlord.
Goodwill Industries extended its lease for 15,000 square feet located at 3725 E. Ft. Lowell Road. Scott Soelter with NAI Horizon represented the landlord.
AKKA Karate USA leased 1,400 square feet located at 9725 N. THornydale Road. Dave Dutson with NAI Horizon handled the transaction.
BBAM, LLC purchased Eucalyptus Apartments, a 44-unit housing complex located at 3055 N. Tyndall Ave. consisting of 15,620 square feet of multifamily space, from 3055 North Tyndall Avenue, LLC for $1.9 million. Allan Mendelsberg with Cushman & Wakefield | PICOR handled the transaction.
46th St. Investors, LLC purchased a 25,673-square-foot building located in Solomon Industrial Park, 706-736 E. 46th St. from El Gato Investment Two, LLC for $1.1 million. Stephen D. Cohen, Max Fisher and Brandon Rogers, with Cushman & Wakefield | PICOR, handled the transactions.
Gould Family Properties VIII, LLC purchased Calle Arizona Apartments, an 8,250-square-foot multifamily complex located at 269, 271 and 281 E Calle Arizona. The 10-unit property was purchased from Interdependent-Tucson-269/271 E. Calle Arizona, LLC for $637,000. Allan Mendelsberg with Cushman & Wakefield | PICOR handled the transaction.
Distinctive Carpets Incorporated renewed and expanded its lease with JDLH Investments, LLC for 16,600 square feet of industrial space located at 3751-3765 E. 43rd Place. Stephen D. Cohen with Cushman & Wakefield | PICOR handled the transaction.
Solgen Power, LLC leased 5,760 square feet of industrial space located at 2200 E. Benson Highway from Poets Corner, LLC. Max Fisher and Ron Zimmerman, both with Cushman & Wakefield | PICOR, represented the landlord and the tenant, respectively.
The Pain Center of Arizona, PC renewed its lease with St. Mary’s MOB, LLC for 5,027 square feet of office space located in St. Mary’s Medical Plaza II, 1704 W. Anklam Road, Ste. 109. Thomas J. Nieman with Cushman & Wakefield | PICOR represented the landlord.
Turf Paradise, LLC leased 2,500 square feet of industrial space located in the Park/Ajo Commerce Center, 3760 S. Park Ave., Ste. 107-D, from Park/Ajo Associates, LLC. Ron Zimmerman with Cushman & Wakefield | PICOR represented the landlord.