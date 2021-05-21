It’s no news that Tucson’s housing market is firmly in sellers’ hands; houses for sale can receive more than a dozen offers in their first days on the market, often for tens of thousands more than their asking price. But a new report from RENTCafé indicates that mid-sized markets such as Tucson are also leading in rental competitivity, fueled by the housing market.
The market report, “The Hottest U.S. Rental Markets: Mid-sized Hubs Take the Lead in Competitivity,” found that 96% of apartments in Tucson are occupied with an average of 14 prospective renters per apartment, placing Tucson as the 15th most competitive rental market in the nation. This ranks Tucson alongside cities like Colorado Springs, Boise and Sacramento.
Apartments in Tucson were also found to be vacant for an average of 31 days. This is more than a week less than the national average of 39 days. Nationally, 94% of rentals were occupied with an average of 11 renters competing per apartment.
“The largest markets and surrounding exurbs show renters are distinctly looking to get more square footage or more amenities for the same price, within these hubs and close to them. Residents from large gateway markets are ‘trading up’, and with work-from-home policies, exurb locations close to these areas are also benefitting from this behaviour,” says Doug Ressler, manager of business intelligence at Yardi Matrix, a real estate data company. “The current climate increasingly points to the economy growing in 2021, providing significant and risk-averse potential for the apartment market.”
Phoenix also made it to the ranking, the report continues. The Arizona job hub’s rapid growth has attracted an increasing number of renters from surrounding states over the past few years. Most recently, the market’s rising tech sector has prompted a new nickname for the area, the “Silicon desert,” while the local economy weathered the pandemic better than in other large markets.
Sales
Equilibrium QOZB II D, LLC purchased 10,500 square feet of retail space located in downtown Tucson, in the Historic Fourth Avenue District. The four locations, 600, 602, 604 and 606 N. Fourth Ave., were purchased from Ten Fifteen Two and Four Partnership for $465,000. Cushman & Wakefield | PICOR handled this transaction. Greg Furrier, Retail Specialist, represented the seller; Allan Mendelsberg and Conrad Martinez, Multifamily Specialists, represented the buyer.
Tin Cup Properties, LLC purchased 6,400 square feet of industrial space located at 500 E. 29th St. in Tucson. The commercial property was purchased from Helen L. Cooke for $401,000. Ron Zimmerman, Principal, and Industrial Specialist with Cushman & Wakefield | PICOR, represented the buyer in this transaction. Timothy Bathen with Arizona Acquisition Strategies, represented the seller.
Rick Borane of VOLK Company represented The Estate of Thomas C. Avery in the sale of approximately 15,000 square feet of land with approximately 2,910 square feet of building improvements located at 1024 South Plumer Avenue to 1024 South Plumer Avenue LLC for a purchase price of $275,000.
DavRiCO, LLC purchased 1.66 acres of commercial land located at 3901 and 3941 S. Kolb Road. The vacant land parcel was purchased from Kolb Boneyard, LLC for $145,000. Ron Zimmerman, Principal, and Industrial Specialist with Cushman & Wakefield | PICOR represented the seller in this transaction. Julian Willetts and John Hamner, CCIM, with RE/MAX Excalibur, represented the buyer.
VOLK Company agents Brenna Lacey and Joey Castillo handled the sale of an approximately 9,175 square foot multi-tenant retail building located at 1570 East Tucson Marketplace Boulevard within the Tucson Marketplace at the Bridges development. Fullerton Tucson Marketplace, LLC sold to R & P Properties, LLC for a purchase price of $3,075,000. The shops are located next to Costco on the main road within the project and tenants included NextCare, GNC and AT&T.
Debbie Heslop, CCIM, of VOLK Company represented Prince Road Professional Plaza, L.L.C. and 2020 Prince Road Professional Plaza, L.L.C. in the sale of an approximately 2,337 square foot building located at 2020 East Prince Road to 2020 E. Prince, LLC, for a purchase price of $220,300. The purchaser was represented by Jon O’Shea of Vast Commercial Real Estate.
Leases
West Coast Wheel Accessories renewed their lease with Costa Verde Investments, LLC, for 1,500 square feet of commercial space located in Romero-Prince Business Park, 3538 N. Romero Rd., Suite 160 in Tucson. Ron Zimmerman, Principal, and Industrial Specialist with Cushman & Wakefield | PICOR, represented the landlord in this transaction.
HDPE Fusion, LLC leased 1,500 square feet of industrial space from Tic Tac Properties, LLC, located in Tucson Industrial Center, 4141 E. Tennessee St., Suite 171 in Tucson. Cintya Denisse Angulo Garcia, Commercial Specialist with Cushman & Wakefield | PICOR, represented the landlord in this transaction.
Acceptance Insurance Agency of Tennessee, Inc. leased 1,365 square feet of retail space, located in Speedway Center, 3021 E. Speedway Blvd. in Tucson, from Mahoney Family Partnership. Greg Furrier, Principal, and Retail Specialist with Cushman & Wakefield | PICOR, represented both parties in this transaction.
Jeramy Price of VOLK Company represented the landlord, Peart Plaza LLC, in the lease of approximately 2,023 square feet located at 1485 East Florence Boulevard in Casa Grande to ATI Holdings of Arizona LLC.
Brademann Corp., d/b/a Connect Chiropractic, leased 1,190 square feet of office space from JGBST Trust, located at 5719 E. 5th St. in Tucson. Ryan McGregor and Molly Mary Gilbert, Office Specialists with Cushman & Wakefield | PICOR, represented the landlord in this transaction. Juan Pantoja with Grimm Commercial, represented the tenant.
Debbie Heslop, CCIM, of VOLK Company represented O’Reilly Auto Enterprises, LLC in the lease of approximately 8,000 feet located at 1535-1543 West St. Mary’s Road from Tucson St. Mary’s Plaza, LLC. The Landlord was represented by Dave Hammack of Cushman & Wakefield | PICOR.
Joey Castillo of VOLK Company represented the landlord, Montesa Plaza, L.P., in the lease of approximately 900 square feet located at 50 South Houghton, Suite 150, within Montesa Plaza to Robert D. Chasan II for use as an insurance office.
Incandescent Skin, LLC leased 986 square feet of office space from El Dorado Ventures, LLC, located in El Dorado Square, 1200 N. El Dorado Pl., Suite D-410 in Tucson. Thomas J. Nieman, Principal, and Molly Mary Gilbert, Office Specialists with Cushman & Wakefield | PICOR, represented the landlord in this transaction. Christopher Irvin with Mark Irvin Commercial Real Estate Services, represented the tenant.
Joey Castillo of VOLK Company represented Chickadees of Tucson, LLC as tenant in a lease with Broadway/Camino Seco, LLC as landlord for an approximately 1,392 square foot building at 8555 East Broadway Boulevard for use as a family restaurant.
Evans Insurance & Financial Services, LLC leased 897 square feet of office space from LLJ Holdings, LLLP, located in La Officina, 8750 E. Speedway Blvd., Suite 120 in Tucson. Molly Mary Gilbert and Ryan McGregor, Office Specialists with Cushman & Wakefield | PICOR, represented the landlord in this transaction. Rosemary Lacy with Long Realty Company, represented the tenant.
Oil Changer Acquisition Corp., d/b/a Oil Changers, leased 710 square feet of office space from Rodgers Investment Fund II, LP, located at 2231 N. Indian Ruins Rd., Suite 4 in Tucson. Ryan McGregor and Molly Mary Gilbert, Office Specialists with Cushman & Wakefield | PICOR, represented the landlord in this transaction.
Scott Rosen Insurance Agency, LLC leased 604 square feet of office space located at 2292 W. Magee Rd., Suite 130 in Tucson, from Magee Marquez, LLC. Molly Mary Gilbert, Office Specialist with Cushman & Wakefield | PICOR, represented both parties in this transaction.
Jeramy Price of VOLK Company represented 646 Fitness, LLC as tenant in a lease with Continental Professional Plaza, LLC as landlord for approximately 3,093 square feet at 8555 North Silverbell Road. The space will be used as a Crossfit Gym.
Catalina Glass, LLC leased 805 square feet of industrial space from Presson Midpoint, LLC, located in Midpoint Business Center, 3933 E. 29th St., Suite 502 in Tucson. Robert C. Glaser, SIOR, CCIM, and Paul Hooker, Principals, and Industrial Specialists with Cushman & Wakefield | PICOR, represented the landlord in this transaction.
Center 4 Stress Reduction, PLLC leased 560 square feet of office space from Rodgers Investment Fund II, LP, located at 2231 N. Indian Ruins Rd., Suite 3 in Tucson. Molly Mary Gilbert and Ryan McGregor, Office Specialists with Cushman & Wakefield | PICOR, represented the landlord in this transaction. Jesse Blum and Alex Demeroutis with CBRE, represented the tenant.
Bella’s Clothing, LLC leased 458 square feet of office space from MJ 96, LLC, located in Magee Center, 2262 W. Magee Rd., Suite 3 in Tucson. Molly Mary Gilbert, Office Specialist with Cushman & Wakefield | PICOR, represented both parties in this transaction.
Mark E. Monier, d/b/a Monier Insurance, renewed their lease with El Dorado Ventures, LLC, for 275 square feet of office space located in El Dorado Square, 1200 N. El Dorado Pl., Suite D-430 in Tucson. Thomas J. Nieman, Principal, and Molly Mary Gilbert, Office Specialists with Cushman & Wakefield | PICOR, represented the landlord in this transaction.
Brenna Lacey of VOLK Company represented Macarthur Tucson, LLC in the sale of an approximately 24,260 square foot building located at 345 East Toole to Moreno Valley Gateway, LLC for a purchase price of $4,600,000.