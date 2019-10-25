EFSD Holding, LLC purchased 11,005 square feet of office space located at 7630 and 7632 N. Oracle Road from Rio Equity Group, LLC for $2.2 million. Thomas J. Nieman with Cushman & Wakefield | PICOR represented the seller.
William Lee, LLC purchased 6,894 square feet of retail space located at 7285 - 7293 E. Tanque Verde Road from Colonia Verde Investors, LLC for $1,775,700. Ron Zimmerman with Cushman & Wakefield | PICOR represented the buyer. George Larsen with Larsen Baker, LLC represented the seller.
MJ Equity Investments, LLC and BD Equity Investments, LLC purchased two industrial properties totaling 15,307 square feet of warehouse space located at 3421 and 3435 E. 44th St. from Lhost Business Property, LLC for $625,000. Paul Hooker Brandon Rodgers, SIOR, CCIM, with Cushman & Wakefield | PICOR, handled the transaction.
L & G Investments AZ, LLC purchased 5,391 square feet of multifamily space located at 1791 - 1799 E. Copper St. from KPS Apts., LLC for $506,500. Allan Mendelsberg with Cushman & Wakefield | PICOR represented the buyer. David Walsh with S.J. Fowler Real Estate, Inc. represented the seller.
SANTANDR Properties, LLC purchased 9,414 square feet of multifamily space located at 2226 S. Fourth Ave. and 231 E. 33rd St. from 243 Bordon’s Court, LLC for $438,875. Allan Mendelsberg with Cushman & Wakefield | PICOR represented the seller. Edward Mandelberg and Danny Roth with Keller Williams Southern Arizona represented the buyer.
Tin Cup Properties, LLC purchased 4,099 square feet of industrial space located at 2819 W. Ruthrauff Road and 4761 N. Highway Drive from Atlas Holdings Three, LLC for $217,065. Russell W. Hall, SIOR, GSCS, Stephen D. Cohen and Ron Zimmerman, with Cushman & Wakefield | PICOR, handled the transaction.
From the Mines, LLC subleased 6,000 square feet of industrial space located in Park Avenue Industrial Center, 750 E. Ohio St., Ste. 2, from Stevens Equipment Supply, LLC. Robert C. Glaser, SIOR, CCIM, with Cushman & Wakefield | PICOR, represented the landlord. Michael Coretz with Commercial Real Estate Group of Tucson LLC represented the tenant.
Apex Tool Group, LLC leased 5,000 square feet of industrial space located in MIP4, 1171 N. Industrial Park Drive, Ste. B in Nogales, Arizona from Delta Properties, LLP. Jose Dabdoub Cushman & Wakefield | PICOR represented the tenant.
Sumits Yoga renewed its lease for 2,973 square feet of retail space in Crossroads East, 4951 E. Grant Road, Ste. 111 in Tucson, from J & C Machado Living Trust, et al. Dave Hammack, Principal and Retail Specialist with Cushman & Wakefield | PICOR, represented the landlord in the transaction.
Arizona Partsmaster, Inc. leased an additional 2,625 square feet of industrial space in Park Avenue Industrial Center, 4700 S. Park Ave., Ste. 7, from Ohio Street Building No. 2 Ltd., LLP. Robert C. Glaser, SIOR, CCIM, with Cushman & Wakefield | PICOR, handled the transaction.
Bellazza Beauty Bar, LLC leased 2,404 square feet of retail space located at 1951 W. Grant Road, Ste. 110, from Wright & Case Holdings, LLC. Principal Robert C. Glaser, SIOR, CCIM, and Max Fisher, with Cushman & Wakefield | PICOR, represented the landlord. Jon O’Shea with Vast Commercial Real Estate Solutions, LLC represented the tenant.
Avery Therapeutics, Inc. leased 2,199 square feet of office space located at 2500 N. Tucson Blvd., Ste. 140, from AEH Investors VIII, LLC and PMH Investors VIII, LLC. Molly Gilbert with Cushman & Wakefield | PICOR represented the tenant. David Montijo with CBRE Tucson represented the landlord.
Rising Real Estate Services, LLC leased 1,718 square feet of office space located at 111 S. Langley Ave. from 111 S. Langley, LLC. Diane Carlson and Ryan McGregor with Cushman & Wakefield | PICOR represented the landlord.
Glass Unlimited, Inc. leased 1,500 square feet of industrial space at 3538 N. Romero Road, Ste. 184, from Costa Verde Investments, LLC. Ron Zimmerman with Cushman & Wakefield | PICOR represented the landlord.
The Tucson Team, LLC renewed its lease for 1,500 square feet of industrial space located at 3538 N. Romero Road, Ste. 154, from Costa Verde Investments, LLC. Ron Zimmerman with Cushman & Wakefield | PICOR represented the landlord.
Time-Maid, LLC leased 1,440 square feet of industrial space in Exchange Place, 1870 W. Prince Road, Ste. 39, from Presson Corporation. Principal Robert C. Glaser, SIOR, CCIM, and Max Fisher, with Cushman & Wakefield | PICOR, handled the transaction.
AZ Budget Flooring, LLC leased 1,390 square feet of industrial space located at 850 E. Ohio St., Ste. 9, from RRL, Inc. Max Fisher with Cushman & Wakefield | PICOR handled the transaction.
Success Forces, LLC leased 1,200 square feet of retail space in Regency Plaza, 4165 W. Ina Road, Ste. 141, from Tin Cup Properties, LLC. Ron Zimmerman and Dave Hammack with Cushman & Wakefield | PICOR represented the landlord.
Citywide Security Services, Inc. leased 1,141 square feet of office space located at 540 W. Prince Road, Ste. 6, from Rich Rodgers Central, Inc.
Sonoran Prevention Works leased 1,086 square feet of office space in Jacinto Business Plaza, 2579 N. First Ave., Unit 7, from Bouchard Properties, LLC. Molly Gilbert with Cushman & Wakefield | PICOR represented the tenant. Ellen Golden with Goldsmith Real Estate, LLC, represented the landlord.
Fuel Good Nutrition leased 1,080 square feet of retail space in the Santa Cruz Plaza Shopping Center located at the northeast corner of Ajo Way and I-19 from Santa Cruz Plaza AZ, LLC. Ramiro Scavo and Dave Hammack, with Cushman & Wakefield | PICOR represented the landlord.
True Potential, PLLC expanded its lease with Siegmund Properties, LLC to include an additional 1,050 square feet of office space in Country Club Business Plaza, 622 N. Country Club Road, Ste. A. Ryan McGregor with Cushman & Wakefield | PICOR represented the landlord.
Omniscient Imaging, Inc. leased 934 square feet of office space located at 1661 N. Swan Road, Ste. 300, from DHS Property Investments, LLP. Ryan McGregor and Principal Thomas J. Nieman with Cushman & Wakefield | PICOR represented the landlord.
Frutilandia Raspados y Mas leased 900 square feet of industrial space in Midpoint Business Plaza, 1835 S. Alvernon Way, from Presson Midpoint, LLC. Paul Hooker and Robert C. Glaser, SIOR, CCIM, with Cushman & Wakefield | PICOR, represented the landlord.
The Walden Group, LLC renewed its lease with Spirits, LP for 714 square feet of office space located at 3131 N. Country Club Road, Ste. 111. Molly Gilbert and Ryan McGregor with Cushman & Wakefield | PICOR represented the landlord.
Four Halos Boutique, LLC leased 710 square feet of office space located at 2231 N. Indian Ruins Road, Ste. 4, from Rodgers Investment Fund II, LP. Ryan McGregor with Cushman & Wakefield | PICOR represented the landlord.
Corella Counseling, PLLC leased 189 square feet of office space in West Grant Centre, 1955 W. Grant Road, Ste. F, from WestGrant Investors, LLC. Molly Gilbert with Cushman & Wakefield | PICOR represented the landlord.
Overland Development AZ, LLC purchased a 9,800-square-foot retail pad building in the Walmart Center on Highway 80 and in Benson from Prickly Pear Corner, LLC from $1.6 million. Jeramy Price of VOLK Company represented the seller.
Amprop Enterprise Verde, LLC purchased 46,140 square feet of land located at 9191 E. Tanque Verde road from Rosa O. Mead for $532,000. Jeramy Price of VOLK Company represented the seller. Paul Schloss of NAI Horizon represented the buyer, who plans to construct a BrakeMax facility.
Goode Deals LLC leased 9,000 square feet in the Fiesta Mercado Center, 2920 to 2980 S. Sixth Ave. Rick Borane of VOLK Company represented the tenant. Aaron LaPrise with Cushman & Wakefield | PICOR represented the landlord.
Southwest Traders leased 2,500 square feet in the Copenhagen Design Center, 3648 E. Ajo Way, from Hansen Revocable Trust. Leah Bogen and Jeramy Price of VOLK Company handled the transaction.
Common Roots Acupuncture leased 2,439 sqaure feet located at 1122 N. Stone Ave. from 122 Stone Partners LLC. Leah Bogen of VOLK Company represented the tenant. Zach Fenton of Fenton Investment Company represented the landlord.
Istari Studios LLC leased 1,283 square feet of space located at 245 W. Congress St., Ste. 123 from One North Fifth LLC. Leah Bogen of VOLK Company represented the landlord.
El Be Goods LLC leased 840 square feet of space located at 245 W. Congress St., Ste. 115 from One North Fifth LLC. Leah Bogen of VOLK Company represented the landlord.
Bold 2 the Bone LLC leased 866 square feet of space located in the Rancho Center, 3400 E. Speedway, Ste. 110. Leah Bogen and Debbie Heslop, CCIM, of VOLK Company handled the transaction.
Island Technical Services leased 873 square feet located in Two Oracle Place, 7315 N. Oracle Road, from Oracle Ina Investors LLC and SRP Two LLC. Kevin Volk of VOLK Company and Melissa Lal and Andy Seleznov of Larsen Baker represented the landlord.