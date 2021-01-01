Over the past two months the Rio Nuevo Board has approved more than $10 million for improvements and expansion efforts to the TCC.
In November, the board approved $4.5 million in information technology upgrades and meeting room additions on par with any similarly sized convention center around the country. The funding will also be used to upgrade the center’s wi-fi service and upgrade the outside lighting to conform with the City of Tucson’s Dark-Sky Ordinance.
The board also approved an additional $6.5 million in December to help with improvements to the convention center’s historic central plaza, the music hall and Lot C parking garage.
Other improvements to the TCC include replacing the arena dasher boards that make up the bottom portion of the barrier. The dasher boards surround both the ice rink and the indoor football field. This change to a high-density polyethylene will ultimately be required as a safety measure. Reserves that have been set aside from tickets sales will cover the cost.
Sales
VOLK Company agents Rick Borane and Terry Dahlstrom handled the sale of a portion of the Entrada del Oro shopping center at Oracle and Magee, including approximately 14,336 square feet of building improvements located at 7861 and 7871 North Oracle Road, from The Wright-Pantano LLC to Oracle & Magee LLC for a sale price of $4,200,000. The building is occupied by O’Reilly Auto Parts and Sleep Solutions Outlet.
Joey Castillo and Kevin Volk of VOLK Company represented the purchaser, Estrada Cosmetic Enterprise, LLC, in the purchase of approximately 45,780 square feet land with approximately 14,369 square feet of building improvements located at 860 East 19th Street and 922 and 924 South Tyndall Ave for a purchase price of $900,000. The seller, Fourteenth Street, L.L.C., was represented by Pat Welchert of Alpha Commercial Real Estate Service, LLC.
Jeramy Price of VOLK Company represented the purchaser, Daniel K. Wong, in the purchase of approximately 43,728 square feet land with approximately 5,130 square feet of building improvements located at 2555 East Grant Road from Trust fbo John S. Pfersdorf under the James E. Pfersdorf, Jr. and Sylvia C. Pfersdorf Revocable Trust dtd 2/4/94 and Trust fbo James E. Pfersdorf III under the James E. Pfersdorf, Jr. and Sylvia C. Pfersdorf Revocable Trust dtd 2/4/94 for a purchase price of $830,000.
Leah Bogen of VOLK Company represented the purchaser, G&M Holding, LLC, in the purchase of approximately 6,483 square feet of land with approximately 2,478 square feet of building improvements located at 223 and 239 North Church Street for a purchase price of $560,000. The seller, Teramark LLC, was represented by Ryan McGregor of PICOR.
Leases
Helping Ourselves Pursue Enrichment, Inc. (HOPE), sublet 3,500 square feet of office space located at 1891 N. Mastick Way, Suite A in Nogales, AZ., from Southeastern Arizona Behavioral Health Services, Inc., (SEABHS). Cintya Denisse Angulo Garcia, Commercial Specialist with Cushman & Wakefield | PICOR, represented the tenant in this transaction.
Tucson Controls, LLC leased 2,600 square feet of industrial office/warehouse space, located in Valencia Business Park, 2175 E. Valencia Rd., Suites 145 and 155 in Tucson, from RAGA, LLC. Stephen D. Cohen, Principal and Industrial Specialist with Cushman & Wakefield | PICOR, represented the landlord in this transaction.
Good 2 Great Golf, LLC leased 2,400 square feet of retail space from Machado Hassett Family Irrevocable Trust in San Francisco Square, 3906 N. Oracle Rd., Suite 100 in Tucson. Dave Hammack, Principal and Retail Specialist with Cushman & Wakefield | PICOR, represented the landlord in this transaction. Dave Carroll with Romano Real Estate Corporation, represented the tenant.
Whole Hearted Pro AV leased 1,725 square feet of industrial space from Friebus Investor, LLC, located in Friebus Industrial Park, 2341 S. Friebus Ave., Suite 10 in Tucson. Cushman & Wakefield | PICOR handled this transaction. Max Fisher, Industrial Specialist, represented the landlord; Molly Mary Gilbert, Office Specialist, represented the tenant.
Rising Real Estate Services, LLC renewed their lease for 1,718 square feet of office space located at 111 S. Langley Ave. in Tucson, from 111 S. Langley, LLC. Ryan McGregor, Office Specialist with Cushman & Wakefield | PICOR, represented the landlord in this transaction.
Essenza Salon & Spa leased 1,580 square feet of retail space in Santa Fe Square, 7000 E. Tanque Verde Rd., Suite 8 in Tucson, from Conley Holdings, LLC. Dave Hammack, Principal, and Ramiro Scavo, Retail Specialists with Cushman & Wakefield | PICOR, represented the landlord in this transaction.
Steven L. Graves Enterprises Incorporated renewed his lease with Costa Verde Investments, LLC for 1,500 square feet of industrial space located in Romero-Prince Business Park, 3538 N. Romero Rd., Suite 106 in Tucson. Ron Zimmerman, Principal, and Industrial Specialist with Cushman & Wakefield | PICOR, represented the landlord in this transaction.
B2B Delivery, LLC renewed their lease with Costa Verde Investments, LLC for 1,500 square feet of industrial space located in Romero-Prince Business Park, 3538 N. Romero Rd., Suite 190 in Tucson. Ron Zimmerman, Principal and Industrial Specialist with Cushman & Wakefield | PICOR, represented the landlord in this transaction.
H & R Block Enterprises, LLC leased 1,325 square feet of office space located in Campbell Plaza, 2954 N. Campbell Ave. in Tucson, from DSW JCR Tucson Retail Owner, LLC. Greg Furrier and Dave Hammack, Principals and Retail Specialists with Cushman & Wakefield | PICOR, represented the landlord in this transaction. Ryan Tanner with Cushman & Wakefield U.S., Inc., Phoenix, represented the tenant.
Blue Sky Massage leased 1,200 square feet of retail space in San Francisco Square, 3906 N. Oracle Rd., Suite 104 in Tucson, from Machado Hassett Family Irrevocable Trust. Cushman & Wakefield | PICOR Retail Specialists handled this transaction. Dave Hammack, Principal, represented the landlord; Ramiro Scavo, represented the tenant.
Upscale Barber Studio, LLC leased 1,200 square feet of retail space in Santa Cruz Plaza, located at the NEC of I-19 and Ajo Way in Tucson, from Santa Cruz Plaza AZ, LLC / AAVRPARIZ, LLC. Dave Hammack, Principal, and Ramiro Scavo, Retail Specialists with Cushman & Wakefield | PICOR, represented the landlord in this transaction.
Systems Commission & Testing, Inc. leased 1,200 square feet of industrial space in Gateway Industrial Park, 3710 S. Park Ave., Suite 706 in Tucson, from William Lee, LLC. Ron Zimmerman, Principal and Industrial Specialist with Cushman & Wakefield | PICOR, represented the landlord.