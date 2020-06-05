The Rio Nuevo Board unanimously agreed last month to pledge $500,000 for renovations for Lerua’s, a historic Mexican restaurant previously located on the Sunshine Mile on Broadway Boulevard. Lerua’s had to vacate its original location at 2005 E. Broadway when it closed in January as part of the Broadway Boulevard expansion project.
The new Lerua’s will be located at 2243 and 2245 E. Broadway Blvd., in two former retail spaces on the eastern end of “the Friedman block” between Plumer and Country Club. The new location will be approximately 6,000 square feet and both a retail store for tamales and catering along with a sit-down restaurant. The remodeling will be done in phases starting with the retail portion and then moving to the restaurant portion.
Sales and Leases
Arby’s purchased .88 acres of land, Lots 3 and 5, within the Rancho Sahuarita Master Planned Community, located at the Interstate 19 and West Sahuarita Road interchange. The land was sold by Rancho Sahuarita XX, LLC for $786,660. Dave Hammack and Aaron LaPrise with Cushman and Wakefield | PICOR represented the seller. Brian Harpel with Velocity Retail represented the buyer.
William G. Sladek and Peter D. Simms purchased 2.01 acres of land located at the southern corner of North Alvernon Way and East Lee St. from GDVTN Properties, LC and Retirement, LLC for $575,000. Stephen D. Cohen and Dave Hammack with Cushman & Wakefield | PICOR represented the seller. Rommie Mojahed with SVN/Desert Commercial Advisors represented the buyer.
Old Pueblo Community Services purchased 19,580 square feet of industrial space located at 2305 and 2323 S. Park Ave. from Tucson Urban League Incorporated for $550,000. Ron Zimmerman with Cushman & Wakefield | PICOR represented the seller. Buzz Isaacson with Buzz Isaacson Realty, LLC represented the buyer.
TMC Medical Network leased 4,520 square feet of retail space in the Safeway Shopping Center located at 13360-13410 E. Mary Ann Cleveland Way from Vail-SSC, LLC. Aaron LaPrise and Richard M. Kleiner, both with Cushman & Wakefield | PICOR, represented the landlord and tenant, respectively.
DeJon’s Hair Design, LLC leased 2,240 square feet of retail space located at 6612 E. Tanque Verde Road from Sheila A Chonis. Dave Hammack with Cushman & Wakefield | PICOR represented the landlord.
Dunn Edwards Corporation purchased a 6,500-square-foot building located on 40,887 square feet of land in the El Corredor Shopping Center, 9610 N. Oracle Road, from Boulder Oro Valley, LLC for $2.6 million. Debbie Heslop with VOLK Company represented the seller. Bruce Heathcote with Lee & Associates represented the buyer.
Bueno Trust purchased the Dutch Bros. Coffee located at 4621 E. Grant Road Sage-Grant Tucson LLC for $1.9 million. Brenna Lacey with VOLK Company represented the seller.
Royal orchid Corporation purchased a 10,000-square-foot retail building located at 3401 E. Fort Lowell Road from Poets Corner LLC for $1.2 million. Brenna Lacey with VOLK Company represented the seller.
KPP Properties purchased one acre of land located at 1066 W. Grant Road from Grant-10 LLC, where there is currently a drive-thru Dunkin’ Donuts. Kevin Volk with VOLK Company represented the buyer. Brad Gephart with Advanced Capital Realty, Inc. represented the seller.
DT Properties purchased 2.1 acres of land at 2171 W. River Road for $625,000 from E&S Irving, LLC. Kevin Volk with VOLK Company represented the buyer. David Lee Real Estate represented the seller.
Florence Immigrant and Refugee Rights completed a 7,000-square-foot expansion of its offices located at 100-150 N. Tucson Blvd. Brenna Lacey and Leah Bogen with VOLK Company represented the tenant. Rick Kleiner and Steve Cohen with Cushman & Wakefield | PICOR represented the landlord.