A survey by Apartment List showed rental rates increased by 1.4 percent in comparison to this time last year across America, while declining 0.2 percent in Tucson over the past month. The survey found that the median rent for a two-bedroom in the Old Pueblo is currently $944, below the national average of $1,191. The same survey found that the price of rent in Tucson for a place that size has increased 1.4 percent over where it was a year ago. The survey found that rate increases have become the norm across the 10 largest cities in Arizona, with all of those cities recording some level of rent increase from 2018.
Of all of those cities, Mesa had the fastest rate of rising rent, at 5 percent, followed by Chandler (4.8 percent) and Peoria (4.3 percent), with Gilbert being the most expensive city in Arizona for rent payments at $1,504.
Rent growth across Arizona was registered at 3.5 percent, the report states, showing that Tucson is far from the only metro to deal with an increase in rent increases in the Grand Canyon State.
For more information on rent increases, go to apartmentlist.com/az.
Sales and Leases
Especially 4 You Personal Chef Services leased approximately 1,972 square feet of retail space located at 1104 S. Wilmot Road from Roath Properties, LLC. Frank Arrotta of Tucson Realty & Trust Co. represented both the landlord. Leah Bogen of Volk Company represented the tenant.
Espinosa Garnica, LLC purchased a 59,500-square-foot industrial building located at 3350 E. Mossman Road, 3355 E. Bilby Road and 6060 S. Brosius Ave. from Palo Verde II, LLC for $2,015,000. Stephen D. Cohen, Russell W. Hall, SIOR, GSCS, and Robert C. Glaser, SIOR, CCIM, with Cushman & Wakefield | PICOR, represented the seller. Max Fisher, also with Cushman & Wakefield | PICOR, represented the buyer.
A & S Tucson, LLC purchased a 7,477-square-foot retail building located at 6118 E. Speedway Blvd. from 6118 East Speedway, LLC for $1,135,000. Rob Tomlinson and Greg Furrier with Cushman & Wakefield | PICOR represented the seller. Craig Courtney with Courtney Realty and Investment Co., LLC represented the buyer.
American Manufacturing Excellence, LLC purchased a 17,500-square-foot industrial building located at 5333 E. Drexel Road from DIS Properties, LLC for $635,000. Ryan McGregor and Ron Zimmerman with Cushman & Wakefield | PICOR represented the seller. Alan Moore with Chapman Lindsey Commercial Real Estate Services, LLC represented the buyer.
Liver Institute, PLLC leased 2,625 square feet of medical office space in Tucson Medical Park, 5295 E. Knight Drive , from TMC Holdings, Inc. Richard M. Kleiner, MBA, with Cushman & Wakefield | PICOR, represented the landlord. Markus Navarro with 1st Heritage Realty represented the tenant.
Sonora Quest Laboratories, LLC renewed its lease for 1,705 square feet of office space located at 1773 W. St. Mary’s Riad, Ste. 101 , from Richard A. Silver Irrevocable Life Insurance Trust. Richard M. Kleiner, MBA, with Cushman & Wakefield | PICOR, represented the tenant.
Harbir Singh, M.D. leased 1,000 square feet of medical office space in Grant Road Plaza, 5663 E. Grant Road, from Grant Road Group, LLC. Richard M. Kleiner, MBA, with Cushman & Wakefield | PICOR, represented the landlord. James Hardman with DSW Commercial Real Estate, LLC represented the tenant.
Luscombe, LLC purchased 5,227 square feet of industrial space located at 5225 S. Swan Road from Swan Road Partners, LLC for $600,000. Ron Zimmerman and Max Fisher, with Cushman & Wakefield | PICOR, represented the buyer. Chris Tsighis with Coldwell Banker represented the seller.
LB & CB Investments, LLC purchased Ventura Apartments, a 3,530 square-foot complex located at 238 W. Ventura St., from Alan S. Wortzel for $200,000. Allan Mendelsberg with Cushman & Wakefield | PICOR handled the transaction.
Bodycentral Physical Therapy, PC leased 3,893 square feet of office space in Monte V Corporate Center, 3501 E. Speedway Blvd., from Monte V, LLC. Richard M. Kleiner, MBA, with Cushman & Wakefield | PICOR, represented the landlord. Janine Irvin with Mark Irvin Commercial Real Estate Services, LLC represented the tenant.
Persnickety’s Boutique, LLC renewed its lease with CAS Real Property, LP for 3,200 square feet of retail space in Placita Del Norte Shopping Center, 5811 to 5813 N. Oracle Road. Greg Furrier with Cushman & Wakefield | PICOR handled the transaction.
CJS Enterprises, LLC dba: Cory Jean Success leased 1,890 square feet of office space in North Tucson Business Center, 3845 N. Business Center Drive, Ste. 111 , from NTBC Trust Partners, LLC. Robert C. Glaser, SIOR, CCIM, and Paul Hooker, with Cushman & Wakefield | PICOR, handled the transaction.
Jeff Ell, P.C. dba: Ell Real Estate Group leased 1,467 square feet of office space in Ina Executive Center, 3295 W. Ina Road, Ste. 135 from Ina Executive Center, LLC. Thomas J. Nieman with Cushman & Wakefield | PICOR represented the landlord. Kevin Volk with Volk Company represented the tenant.
Act Fast Delivery of Tucson, Inc. renewed its lease for 1,376 square feet of industrial space in Alvernon Business Center, 3865 E. 34th St., Ste. 106, from A & P Investments. Robert C. Glaser, SIOR, CCIM, with Cushman & Wakefield | PICOR, represented the landlord.
Bella Window and Door, LLC leased 1,067 square feet of industrial space in Midway Business Park, 4500 E. Speedway Blvd., Ste. 6, from Presson Midway, LLC. Robert C. Glaser, SIOR, CCIM, and Paul Hooker, with Cushman & Wakefield | PICOR, handled the transaction.
Cut Color Polish, LLC renewed its lease with CH Retail Fund I / Tucson Plaza Centro, LLC for 1,000 square feet of retail space in Plaza Centro, located at 345 E. Congress St. Greg Furrier with Cushman & Wakefield | PICOR handled the transaction.
Arizona Auto Savings renewed its lease with CAS Real Property, LP for 990 square feet of retail space in Placita Del Norte Shopping Center, 5823 N. Oracle Road. Greg Furrier with Cushman & Wakefield | PICOR handled the transaction.
Edwards Financial Services leased 550 square feet of office space in Giaconda East, 205 to 215 W. Giaconda Way, Ste. 107, from Giaconda 205 Partners, LLC. Thomas J. Nieman with Cushman & Wakefield | PICOR handled the transaction.
TTR Wellness, LLC dba: Profile by Sandford leased 2,164 square feet of retail space in Joesler Village, 1860 E. River Road, from Mercado de Joesler I & II, LLC. Ben Craney with NAI Horizon represented the tenant.