Other One, LLC bought a 3,986-square-foot, freestanding office building located at 5102 E. Pima St. from Alexandra Siegal for $450,000. Andrew Sternberg with NAI Horizon represented the buyer. Jon O’Shea with Vast Commercial Real Estate represented the seller.
Essentage, PLLC leased 1,820 square feet of office space in Country Club Plaza, 2761 N. Country Club Road, from BLB Real Estate Holdings, LLC. Andrew Sternberg with NAI Horizon represented the landlord. Alan Moore with Chapman Lindsay represented the tenant.
Sand Fox Enterprises, LLC leased approximately 930 square feet of retail space located at 8295 N. Cortaro Road, Ste. 139, from AP Shoppes, LLC. Frank Arrotta of Tucson Realty & Trust Co. represented the tenant. Michael Coretz of Commercial Real Estate Group of Tucson represented the landlord.
Utah Real Estate Development, LLC purchased 32.07 acres of land located at the northwest corner of Interstate 10 and West Wilmot Road from JS & J Service, Inc. for $1.8 million. Dave Hammack and Ron Zimmerman with Cushman & Wakefield | PICOR represented the seller. Juan Teran with Realty Executives Tucson Elite, represented the buyer.
James Barrins, LLC purchased an 18,000-square-foot industrial building located at 2502 N. Jackrabbit Ave. from Ouida L. Scales and Joseph C. Scales, as Co-Trustees of the Scales Family Trust, for $1,025,000. Paul Hooker with Cushman & Wakefield | PICOR represented the seller. Jon O’Shea with Vast Commercial Real Estate Solutions, LLC, represented the buyer.
2381 N. 4th Avenue, LLC purchased 4th Avenue Student Housing, a 15-unit apartment complex consisting of 5,211 square feet of multifamily space located at 2381 N. Fourth Ave., for $840,000 from My Best Home Ever, LLC. Allan Mendelsberg with Cushman & Wakefield | PICOR represented the buyer.Hamid Panahi with Marcus & Millichap Real Estate Investment Services represented the seller.
Ann Boyce purchased Glenn Mountain Crossing Apartments, a 5-unit, multifamily property consisting of 4,512 square feet of multifamily space located at 1313 to 1315 E. Glenn St., from Highland Green, LLC for $500,000. Allan Mendelsberg with Cushman & Wakefield | PICOR represented both parties.
The Robert A. Earle and Brenda Lynn Earle Revocable Living Trust purchased an 1,860-square-foot industrial building, located at 3502 N. Oracle Road from The Mcarnahan Family Trust for $300,000. Ron Zimmerman with Cushman & Wakefield | PICOR represented the seller. Luther Esala with Tierra Antigua Realty represented the buyer.
1350 E. Benson Hwy., LLC purchased 2.1 acres of industrial land located at 1350 E. Benson Highway from NK Investments, LLC for $195,000. Robert C. Glaser, SIOR, CCIM, with Cushman & Wakefield | PICOR, handled transaction.
David Alan Johnson and T’Risa Johnson purchased 1,333 square feet of office space located at 410 W. Simmons Road from Sonora Veterinary Group, LLC for $80,000. Ron Zimmerman with Cushman & Wakefield | PICOR represented the seller. George Palmer with Long Realty represented the buyer.
OneOncology West, LLC leased 9,571 square feet in Green Valley Village, 115 W. Esperanza Blvd., Bldg. 1, from Holualoa Green Valley Mall, LLC. Rob Tomlinson with Cushman & Wakefield | PICOR represented the landlord. Bruce Suppes with CBRE, Inc., represented the tenant.
Eye Associates, Ltd. leased 4,683 square feet of medical office space in Northwest MOB I, 6130 N. La Cholla Blvd., Ste. 245, from HCPI/Utah, LLC. Richard M. Kleiner, MBA, with Cushman & Wakefield | PICOR, represented the landlord.
Western Dental of Arizona, Inc. renewed its lease for 4,500 square feet of retail space in San Francisco Square, 3922 N. Oracle Road, from Machado Family Trust. Dave Hammack with Cushman & Wakefield | PICOR represented the landlord.
Hoffman Southwest Corporation leased a 3,980-square-foot industrial building located at 4761 N. Highway Drive from Tin Cup Properties, LLC. Ron Zimmerman and Max Fisher with Cushman & Wakefield | PICOR handled the transaction.
Pima Heart Physicians, PC leased 2,467 square feet of medical office space in La Cholla Medical Plaza, 6130 N. La Cholla Blvd., Ste. 205, from HCPI/Utah, LLC. Richard M. Kleiner, MBA, with Cushman & Wakefield | PICOR, represented the landlord. Doug Marsh and Lori Casey with Oxford Realty Advisors represented the tenant.
Dr. Augusto Posadas leased 2,354 square feet of medical office space in El Dorado Square, 1200 N. El Dorado Place, Ste. I-910, from El Dorado Ventures, LLC. Thomas J. Nieman with Cushman & Wakefield | PICOR represented the landlord.
John Lebbs, CPA leased 1,256 square feet of office space in Pusch Ridge Centre, 10371 N. Oracle Road, Ste. 103, from The Lake Investment Group, LLC. Thomas J. Nieman with Cushman & Wakefield | PICOR represented the landlord. Bruce Suppes with CBRE represented the tenant.
AZ Petition Partners, LLC leased 1,200 square feet of retail space in St. Mary’s Village, 1309 W. St. Mary’s Road, from St. Mary’s Investors, LLC. Dave Hammack and Ramiro Scavo with Cushman & Wakefield | PICOR represented the landlord.
Pirata Luchi leased 1,100 square feet of retail space located at 4602 E. 29th St., from Omar & Isela Mejia. Ramiro Scavo with Cushman & Wakefield | PICOR represented the landlord.
Punahou Tucson One, LLC purchased Stonedale Apartments, an 18-unit apartment complex consisting of 7,520 square feet of multifamily space located at 2736 to 2742 N. Stone Ave., from Monteer Properties, LLC for $917,000. Allan Mendelsberg with Cushman & Wakefield | PICOR represented the seller. Desiree Palmer with ABI Multifamily represented the buyer.
Goodwill Industries International, Inc. leased 7,382 square feet of industrial space located at 3785 E. 34th St., Ste. 102 from 34th St., LLC. Brandon Rodgers, SIOR, CCIM, with Cushman & Wakefield | PICOR, handled the transaction.
Piteau Associates USA, Ltd. leased 3,521 square feet of industrial space located in the Palo Verde Business Center, 3860 S. Palo Verde Road, Ste. 306, from Palo Verde Trust Partners, LLC. Robert C. Glaser, SIOR, CCIM, and Paul Hooker, with Cushman & Wakefield | PICOR, represented the landlord. Tim Healy with CBRE represented the tenant.
Sweet Wolverine Management, LLC dba: Dirty Dawgs leased 3,500 square feet of industrial space at 1251 S. Tyndall Ave., Units 115 and 117, from Jada’s Tucson Properties, LLC. Ron Zimmerman with Cushman & Wakefield | PICOR represented the landlord.
Desert Sage Behavioral Health, PLC leased 3,049 square feet of office space located at 2819 E. Broadway Blvd. from DBR Investment Properties, LLC. Brandon Rodgers, SIOR, CCIM, with Cushman & Wakefield | PICOR, handled the transaction.
High Point Scientific, Inc. leased 2,957 square feet of industrial space at 1951 W. Grant Road = from Wright & Case Holdings, LLC. Robert C. Glaser, SIOR, CCIM, and Max Fisher, with Cushman & Wakefield | PICOR, represented the landlord. Gary Emerson with GRE Partners, LLC, represented the tenant.
Brian L. Cabin, MD, PC leased 2,000 square feet of office space in Country Club Business Center, 616 N. Country Club Road, Ste. B, from Siegmund Properties, LLC. Ryan McGregor with Cushman & Wakefield | PICOR handled the transaction.
Wenco International Mining Systems, Ltd. leased 1,521 square feet of office space in La Paloma Corporate Center, 3567 E. Sunrise Drive, Ste. 225, from La Paloma Corporate Center, LLC. Ryan McGregor with Cushman & Wakefield | PICOR represented the tenant. Jeff Casper with CBRE, Inc., represented the landlord.
RIZ Enterprises, Inc. leased 1,403 square feet of industrial space in Exchange Place, 1870 W. Prince Road, Ste. 21, from Presson Corporation. Robert C. Glaser, SIOR, CCIM, and Max Fisher, with Cushman & Wakefield | PICOR, handled the transaction.
Melvyn Thomsen leased 1,000 square feet of industrial space at 2112 N. Dragoon St., Ste. 2, from Rich Rodgers South, Inc. Max Fisher with Cushman & Wakefield | PICOR, handled this transaction.
Independent Craft Beer and Spirits, LLC leased 750 square feet of industrial space at 3830 E. 44th St., Ste. 556, from RR44, Inc. Max Fisher and Jose Dabdoub with Cushman & Wakefield | PICOR handled the transaction.