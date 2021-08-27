Nationwide real estate development company Meritage Homes has announced a new planned community, Houghton Reserve, just off of Houghton Road and Broadway Boulevard in eastern Tucson. Meritage has closed on the first purchase of 146 lots, and development has already begun. Meritage is also the name behind several other new Pima County communities, including Celebration at Gladden Farms, Saguaros Viejos, Retreats at Twin Peaks and Las Patrias at Star Valley.
The gated community includes three series of home designs, ranging from 1,467 to 2,694 square feet. Meritage anticipates home sales to begin in spring 2022. Due to the high demand for real estate and houses throughout the Tucson area, Meritage aims to provide a “one-stop-shop for sales and design at the community.”
Although prices are not currently available for properties in this new development, other houses in Meritage’s Tucson locations generally begin in the mid-$300,000s. Multiple homes in their other communities are already sold out, while others are currently in their last chances for sales. This development further builds out the growing east and south reaches of Tucson, near the University of Arizona Tech Park, Amazon distribution center, Saguaro National Park East and Davis-Monthan Air Force Base.
Sales
Casitas On Country Club, LLC purchased 11,037 square feet of multifamily space located at 1340-1390 N. Country Club Road in Tucson. Casitas @ Thirteen Forty, a 24-unit apartment complex, was purchased from Thirteen Forty Holdings, LLC for $1,785,000. Allan Mendelsberg, Principal, and Conrad Martinez, Multifamily Specialists with Cushman & Wakefield | PICOR, represented the seller in this transaction. Nancy Moore, with Lifestyles Realty Phoenix, Inc., represented the buyer.
Jeramy Price of VOLK Company represented Main Street Town Center, LLC in the purchase of a net leased Associated Dental located at 4890 South Mission Road from Gerald G. & Adelina Popplewell and the Popplewell 1999 Family Trust for a purchase price of $769,100.
Gregory James Smith and Megan Kathleen Smith purchased an 8,100-square-foot apartment complex located at 910 Arizona St. in Huachuca City, AZ. Kali Apartments, a 17-unit multifamily property was purchased from Philip C. Sloss for $950,000. Allan Mendelsberg, Principal, and Conrad Martinez, Multifamily Specialists with Cushman & Wakefield | PICOR, represented the seller in this transaction. Joseph Boyle, with Joseph Bernard, LLC, represented the buyer.
Leases
ECN IT Solutions, LLC and DAS AZ02, LLC leased 1,200 square feet of industrial space from Plumer Partners, LLC, located in Commerce Plaza, 245 S. Plumer Ave., Suite 13 in Tucson. Cushman & Wakefield | PICOR handled this transaction. Robert C. Glaser, SIOR, CCIM, Paul Hooker and Andrew Keim, Industrial Specialists, represented the landlord in this transaction. Molly Mary Gilbert, Office Specialist, represented the tenant.
Global Engineering Research and Technologies, LLC, renewed their lease with El Dorado Ventures, LLC, for 1,020 square feet of office space located in El Dorado Square, 1200 N. El Dorado Place, Suite F-690 in Tucson. Thomas J. Nieman, Principal, and Molly Mary Gilbert, Office Specialists with Cushman & Wakefield | PICOR, represented the landlord in this transaction.