Earlier this month, the Pima County Board of Supervisors approved a pair of lease agreements with Visit Tucson and the University of Arizona Mineral Museum to occupy spaces in the iconic county courthouse.
Terms of the lease with Visit Tucson span 15 years, during which time the destination marketing organization would pay $5,373,117. The UA mineral museum would also lease a portion of the building for 15 years, paying a total of $6,450,039.
The lease agreements hold Visit Tucson responsible to reimburse the County $975,000 worth of tenant improvements planned for the space the company will use. The UA will reimburse the County for $4,000,000 in tenant improvements to the space the Mineral Museum will occupy.
Sales and Leases
Parsons Fitness leased 1,400 square feet located at 3799 W. Ina Road, in the North Pima Center. Dave Dutson with NAI Horizon represented the landlord.
HH-Houghton, LLC purchased a parcel of land/retail development at the northwest corner of Houghton and Old Vail roads for $450,000 from OVP Development Company, LLC to build a roughly 6,250-square-foot Big O Tire store. Cushman & Wakefield of Arizona, Inc. represented the buyer. Nancy McClure of CBRE represented the seller.
Preferred Homecare leased 19,500 square feet of industrial space located at 2155 N. Forbes Blvd., in the Broadbent Business Park, from Forbes Tucson, LLC. Jesse Blum and Bill Di Vito of CBRE represented the tenant. Robert Glaser of Cushman Wakefield | PICOR represented the landlord.
Schmidt, Sethi & Akmajian, PC renewed its lease for 5,009 square feet located at 1790 E. River Road, Ste. 300 from Cambric Partners. Rick Kleiner, MBA with Cushman & Wakefield | PICOR represented the tenant. Peter Casey with The Colton Company represented the landlord.
Custom Back Office Solutions leased 2,400 square feet located at 4521 E. 22nd St. from RRN, Inc. Max Fisher with Cushman & Wakefield | PICOR handled the transaction.
Building Bonds, LLC leased 2,100 square feet at 3755 E. 34th St., Ste. 109 from Rodgers Investment Fund, II, LP. Max Fisher with Cushman & Wakefield | PICOR handled the transaction.
Wilhelm Family Vineyards leased 1,671 square feet located at 5425 N. Kolb Road, Ste. 119, in Ventana Plaza, from WH Group #2, LLC. Dave Hammack with Cushman & Wakefield | PICOR represented the landlord.
Portable Practical Educational Preparation, Inc. leased 1,262 square feet located at 732 E. 46th St. from El Gato Investment Two, LLC. The team of Russell W. Hall, SIOR, GSCS, Stephen D. Cohen, and Kelly Fickle with Cushman & Wakefield | PICOR represented the landlord.
Winterspring Massage Therapy leased 1,200 square feet in the Safeway Plaza, located at the southeast corner of Golf Links and Wilmot Roads, from Golf Links Equities, LLC. Roxanne Harding, Rob Tomlinson and Greg Furrier with Cushman & Wakefield | PICOR handled the transaction.
Vector Marketing leased 825 square feet of office space located at 1200 N. El Dorado Place, Ste. D-480, in El Dorado Square, from El Dorado Ventures, LLC. Tom Nieman with Cushman & Wakefield | PICOR represented the landlord. John Yarborough with Romano Real Estate Corporation represented the tenant.
Executive Pest Control, PLLC leased 667 square feet located at 2292 W. Magee Road, Ste. 140 from Magee Marquez, LLC. Tom Nieman with Cushman & Wakefield | PICOR represented the landlord.
Sam Chisholm dba: CrossFit Marana leased 3,333 square feet located at 9725 N. Thornydale Road, #131, within Mountain View Plaza. Dave Dutson and Ben Craney with NAI Horizon represented the landlord.
CASA CBW, LLC dba: Casa Craft Beer and Wine Bar leased 3,104 square feet located at 8225 N. Courtney Page Way. Dave Dutson with NAI Horizon represented the landlord. Jesse Peron with CBRE represented the tenant.
Alpha Wave Investors Acquires 110-unit multifamily property.
Alpha Wave Investors acquired Orange Tree Village, a 110-unit townhome-style multifamily property in the Casas Adobes neighborhood. The property, which is currently 85-percent occupied, was acquired in an off-market transaction at a significant discount to replacement cost, according to Jordan Fisher, a founding partner of Alpha Wave Investors.
Alpha Wave will invest more than $2 million in capital upgrades at the property, including new paint and roofing, an upgraded pool and clubhouse, a new fitness center and children’s playground, interior unit renovations, as well as a dog park.