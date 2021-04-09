As Tucson home values continue to rise, an online real estate brokerage firm is expanding into Pima County to help cut the costs for selling or buying a new home without commission fees.
Since 2011, Trelora has helped homeowners keep more money in their pocket by offering a flat-fee model where sellers pay up to $4,000 maximum for realty assistance in putting their home on the market instead or a commission based on a percentage of the sale. Buyers can receive up to $6,000 in a commission sharing program the company has to help with closing fees for remodeling.
“Tucson continues to be a hot real estate market with the average home values increasing by 16.20% over the last year and 52.53% over the past five years. As a result, consumers are left paying high commissions to their agents,” Trelora’s Arizona market director Brock Embree said. “We’re excited to offer a better alternative and save people thousands of dollars so that all they have to think about is enjoying their new home.”
In 2020, Tucsonans paid close to an estimated $300 million in real estate commission costs. Using Trelora, sellers and buyers in Tucson could save $162 million through Trelora’s fair-fee model, according to Trelora’s research.
Trelora’s agents average about 150 deals closed per year and specialize in the local markets they service, said Embree. In addition to Tucson, the company currently serves seven national housing markets and is expanding throughout the Southeastern United States as well as Denver, Colorado. To date, the company has saved more than $65 million in commission fees for their clients nationwide, according to the Trelora website.
To find out more information, check out Trelora.com
Sales
Sierra Vista Casitas, LLC purchased a 25,356-square-foot, multifamily property located at 201 W. Fry Blvd. in Sierra Vista, AZ. Desert Inn Apartments & Motel was purchased from ZONA Investments SPE, LLC for $1,100,000. Allan Mendelsberg, Principal, and Conrad Martinez, Multifamily Specialists with Cushman & Wakefield | PICOR, represented the seller in this transaction.
Refrigeration Supplies Distributor purchased 14,000 square feet of industrial space located at 2101-2103 E. 19th St. in Tucson, from CC Financials, LLC for $975,000. Robert C. Glaser, SIOR, CCIM, Principal, and Max Fisher, Industrial Specialists with Cushman & Wakefield | PICOR, represented the seller in this transaction. Jason Ward with Cushman & Wakefield, Irvine, represented the buyer.
Arizona Oral and Maxillofacial Surgeons purchased 0.60 acres of vacant land located in the Rancho Sahuarita Master Planned Community at 16045 S. Rancho Sahuarita Blvd. in Sahuarita, AZ. This will be AOMS’s third location in the Tucson market which will open late 2021. The pad site was purchased from Rancho Sahuarita XX, LLC for $550,000. Aaron LaPrise and Dave Hammack, Principals, and Retail Specialists with Cushman & Wakefield | PICOR, represented the seller in this transaction. Karen Farrell with Venture West represented the buyer.
Jersey 4896, LLC purchased a 5,551-square-foot industrial building located in Shamrock Center, 4896 N. Jersey Court in Tucson. The property was purchased from Jersey Court Properties, LLC for $475,000. Paul Hooker, Principal, and Industrial Specialist with Cushman & Wakefield | PICOR, represented the buyer in this transaction.
Tyler Barrett, Rodney Rivera and Shane Costello purchased Blacklidge Apartments, a 5,452-square-foot multifamily property located at 260-266 W. Blacklidge Drive and 3000-3008 N. Balboa Ave. in Tucson. The 8-unit complex was purchased from Blackboa Properties, LLC for $475,000. Allan Mendelsberg, Principal, and Conrad Martinez, Multifamily Specialists with Cushman & Wakefield | PICOR, represented the seller in this transaction. Tim Hadrich with Regent Goldstar Real Estate, LLC, represented the buyer.
La Frontera Center, Inc. purchased 0.27 acres of commercial land located in Gateway Plaza, 1430 N. Oracle Road in Tucson. The land parcel was purchased from Oracle Gateway, LLC, for $300,000. Ron Zimmerman, Principal, and Industrial Specialist with Cushman & Wakefield | PICOR, represented the seller in this transaction. Jason Hisey with Stonecorner Real Estate and Development, Inc., represented the buyer.
Brenna Lacey of VOLK Company represented Macarthur Tucson, LLC in the sale of an approximately 24,260 square foot building located at 345 East Toole to Moreno Valley Gateway, LLC for a purchase price of $4,600,000. The Macarthur Building is an iconic downtown Tucson property originally built in the early 1900’s and will continue to serve as corporate headquarters for Madden Preprint Media.
Joey Castillo of VOLK Company represented the purchaser, TRC Properties VII, LLC, in the purchase of approximately 53,143 square feet of land with approximately 14,077 square feet of building improvements located at 735 East Brill Street in Phoenix for a purchase price of $2,420,000. The purchaser will use the property for the sale of rubberized coatings.
Jeramy Price of VOLK Company represented Ton Properties, LLC in the net-lease investment sale of approximately 86,373 square feet of land with approximately 35,210 square feet of building improvements located at 3741–3781 East Technical Drive to SAJE 3 Investments, LLC for a purchase price of $1,470,000.
Jeramy Price and Joey Castillo of VOLK Company represented the seller, Rosa M Mead, Trustee of The Ovis O Mead Living Trust, in the sale of an apartment building located at 2460–2468 North Balboa Avenue for a purchase price of $362,500. The purchaser, Red Devil Properties, LLC, was represented by Bob Herd of Herd Realty Company.
Rick Borane of VOLK Company represented The Estate of Thomas C. Avery in the sale of approximately 15,000 square feet of land with approximately 2,910 square feet of building improvements located at 1024 South Plumer Avenue to 1024 South Plumer Avenue LLC for a purchase price of $275,000. The purchaser was represented by Southwest Urban Realty.
Leases
Lendmark Financial Services, LLC leased 1,200 square feet of retail space from Barclay Holdings XVIII-A, LLC, located in Old Spanish Trail Crossing, 9525 E. Old Spanish Trail, Suite 127 in Tucson. Dave Hammack and Aaron LaPrise, Principals and Retail Specialists with Cushman & Wakefield | PICOR, represented the landlord in this transaction.
After 40 years at their original location on Cardinal & Drexel, Tania’s Flour Tortillas and Mexican Food will be expanding to open their second Tucson-area location in Sahuarita, AZ. They leased 1,200 square feet of restaurant space within the Rancho Sahuarita Marketplace located at I-19 & Sahuarita Rd. from Rancho Sahuarita Commercial Ventures, LLC. Aaron LaPrise and Dave Hammack, Principals, and Retail Specialists with Cushman & Wakefield | PICOR, handled this transaction on behalf of the landlord.
Brian Padias, d/b/a DASTucson, leased 1,193 square feet of industrial space from Presson Corporation in Town Central Business Park, 4903 E. 29th St. in Tucson. Robert C. Glaser, SIOR, CCIM, and Paul Hooker, Principals, and Industrial Specialists with Cushman & Wakefield | PICOR, represented the landlord in this transaction.
Edged Barber Shop leased 1,100 square feet of retail space in Lee Lee Plaza, 2040 W. Orange Grove Road, Suite 150 in Tucson, from Pearland RJR, LLC. Aaron LaPrise and Dave Hammack, Principals, and Retail Specialists with Cushman & Wakefield | PICOR, handled this transaction.
Lan Thong leased 1,000 square feet of industrial space from Presson Corporation located in Town Central Business Park, 5003 E. 29th St in Tucson. Robert C. Glaser, SIOR, CCIM, and Paul Hooker, Principals, and Industrial Specialists with Cushman & Wakefield | PICOR, represented the landlord in this transaction.
Kevin Volk of VOLK Company and Melissa Lal and Isaac Figueroa of Larsen Baker represented the landlord, Oracle Ina Investors LLC and SRP Two LLC, in the lease of 1,456 square feet at 7315 N. Oracle #204 within Two Oracle to Precision Microblading, LLC.
Jeramy Price of VOLK Company handled a lease between Pantano/Broadway, LLC as landlord and JKAY, LLC as tenant for an approximately 2,550 square foot space located at 7932 East Broadway Boulevard. The tenant will use the space for a functional fitness studio.
VOLK Company agents Brenna Lacey and Joey Castillo represented the landlord, SCG-Northpointe, LLC, in a lease with Arizona Motor Vehicle Express, LLC as tenant for approximately 2,000 square feet at 6741 North Thornydale Road, Suite 151, within NorthPointe Village.
Jeramy Price of VOLK Company represented the landlord, ZK Homes LLC and MSR Investment, LLC, in the lease of an approximately 3,584 square foot former Denny’s building located at 401 Chiricahua Avenue in Douglas to Carlos Valdez Rendon and Anna Villicana. The tenant will use the space for a restaurant.
Jeramy Price of VOLK Company represented Rosas y Mas, LLC, as tenant in a lease with Monterey Village, LLC as landlord for approximately 2,200 square feet at 6170 East Speedway within Monterey Village. The tenant will be relocating Roses and More from Speedway and Craycroft to Monterey Village. The landlord was represented by PICOR.