A housing concept originally designed during the Great Recession for multigenerational families is laying a firm foundation in Pima County as homeowners’ needs change during the pandemic.
Lennar’s Next Gen Homes are becoming a hot commodity to local homebuyers looking to upgrade their space without having to hire a costly contractor to add an addition to their humble abode.
The secret: Lennar’s concept features a home within the home.
Tom Gansheimer, Lennar’s Tucson division president, helped bring the concept to the Phoenix area back in 2012. At the time, his team’s idea was to “make a separate, private space inside the home” as more families were choosing to take care of their elders at home, he said.
“It was really for economics at the time,” Gansheimer said. “In 2012, a lot of families were coming together and we wanted to give those families an option to combine homes if they decided to share space.”
Next Gen homes come equipped with a 14-foot by 19-foot private suite, complete with a 11-foot by 11-foot bedroom, full bathroom, kitchenette, outside entrance and a one-car garage inside of a four bedroom, two bathroom home. Home sales have exploded over the past six-months, said Gansheimer.
“We’ve seen the home need evolve as we’ve gone through this terrible time. All of our personal lifestyles have changed in such a manner that the home is now the hub of our lives,” Gansheimer said. “Sales have always been strong with our Next Gen concept, but now it’s gaining real momentum and just getting stronger since the customers’ needs have changed.”
Lennar currently has seven Next Gen communities in Pima County, with another three communities scheduled for completion by 2021, said Gansheimer. The concept makes up a quarter of Lennar’s home plans in the state, he said. The asking price to own your own home within a home starts in the low $300,000s.
“When we started this concept, it was to give the customer that ability to combine two families with plenty of space and privacy,” Gansheimer said. “Now, we’re seeing with COVID that people are buying them for home offices, gyms, home schools, whatever their needs may be.”
Real Estate Listings
Silverbell Gateway Apartments, LP, purchased 14.4 acres of vacant land located at Silverbell Gateway in Marana, from Prestwick Properties, LLC. Hank Amos of Tucson Realty & Trust Co., represented the Buyer and Robert Solfisburg of JBS Real Estate, LLC, represented the Seller in the transaction.
Leah Bogen of VOLK Company represented the tenant, Tea Hub, LLC, in the lease of approximately 967 square feet of space at 4246 North 1st Avenue, Suite 150, from Rillito Retail LLC. The landlord was represented by Dave Hammack and Greg Furrier of PICOR.
Joey Castillo of VOLK Company represented the tenant, Seth Rode, in the lease of approximately 2,500 square feet of space located at 620 East 19th Street #110, for metal fabrication from Euclid Business Center LLC.
Brenna Lacey and Kevin Volk of VOLK Company and Velocity Retail Group represented the seller, FAE Holdings 461354R LLC, in the sale of approximately .8 acres of land the Crossing at Sahuarita shopping center to Sahuarita Covenant Group for development for Pac Dental. The purchaser was represented by BCG Real Estate of Arizona.
Brenna Lacey and Jeramy Price of VOLK Company represented the landlord, Cortaro Commercial JV, LLC, in the lease of property at Cortaro and Interstate 10 to Betico LLC for use as a Filiberto’s Mexican Food restaurant.
Joey Castillo of VOLK Company represented the tenant, Casey Shumaker, in the lease of approximately 1,300 square feet of space at 60 North Harrison, Suite A120, for an insurance office from Dave Grabbert Ranch, Inc. The landlord was represented by Rob Tomlinson and Greg Furrier of Cushman and Wakefield | PICOR.
Jeramy Price of VOLK Company handled the sale of an approximately 25,018 square foot parcel located at 10218 East Old Vail Road within Houghton Town Center from Houghton Developers, LLC to Oneten REI Main LLC to be developed for a Filiberto’s Mexican Restaurant.