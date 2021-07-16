The Tucson real estate market is staying strong, and prices are only going up. Arizona ranks fourth for the largest increase in rent and overall housing prices in that nation. On the extreme — and luxurious — end of the scale: Eleven Arches, also known as the Grace Mansion in the Catalina Foothills, recently went on the market for $6.5 million.
The 15,000-square-foot estate sits on four acres, and includes a main home, detached guest quarter casitas, a gym, art studio, one of the largest residential pools in Arizona and more. Although the property is four acres, more than two acres are not built out.
“The architectural quality and gracious scale of the property is captured from the moment you arrive at the privately gated drive,” said Thalia Kyriakis, broker associate for Russ Lyon Sotheby’s International Realty. “A private retreat is found on the first level within the master bedroom wing. The master bedroom wing offers generous amounts of living spaces including a media room, personal office, his/her bathrooms and closets, and a private serene terrace.”
The property was built in 1937 and designed by Josias Joesler, the Swiss architect behind other Tucson properties like the St. Philip’s in the Hills Episcopal Church, Arizona History Museum, Broadway Village Shopping Center and multiple Catalina Foothills locations.
If sold at the current asking price, the Grace Mansion would beat the previous highest residential real estate sale in the Catalina Foothills in more than a decade by nearly double.
SALES
REM Investment Group, LLC purchased Grant Road Place, a 20,057-square-foot, multi-tenant office complex located at 5625-5687 E. Grant Road in Tucson. The property was purchased from the Shenitzer Family Trust U/T/A, the Pepper Trust U/T/A, and WV, LLC for $2,696,764. Richard M. Kleiner, MBA, Principal, and Office Specialist with Cushman & Wakefield | PICOR, represented both parties in this transaction.
Dr. Christopher Chin, DDS purchased an 11,476 square foot office condo located at Oracle-Ina Professional Plaza, 7520 N. Oracle Road #200, Tucson. The property was purchased from REDUS One, LLC for $1,910,000. Aaron LaPrise, Principal with Cushman & Wakefield | PICOR, represented the seller in this transaction. Zdravko Manov with Arizona Healthcare Realty, LLC represented the buyer.
Simple Real Estate Solutions, LLC purchased Geronimo Triplex, a 4,620-square-foot multi-family property located at 2511 & 2515 N. Geronimo Ave. in Tucson. The 6-unit apartment complex was purchased from ECM Real Estate Investments, L.L.C. for $530,000. Allan Mendelsberg, Principal, and Conrad Martinez, Multifamily Specialists with Cushman & Wakefield | PICOR, represented both parties in this transaction.
Vida Holdings, LLC purchased 1,750 square feet of office space from the Estate of George Michael Miles. The single-tenant office building, located at 15601 N. Oracle Road in Tucson, was purchased for $249,000. Molly Mary Gilbert, Office Specialist with Cushman & Wakefield | PICOR, represented both parties in this transaction.
Luis A. Felix & Alba Elena Gutierrez purchased 7.80 acres of industrial land located at 4652 & 4653 E. Eco Industrial Place in Tucson. Lots 1 & 11 were purchased from Swan Industrial, LLC and Kazolt, LLC for $245,000. Paul Hooker, Industrial Specialist with Cushman & Wakefield | PICOR, represented the seller. Felix Gafner with RealtyFelix.com, LLC, represented the buyer in this transaction.
Erin Dawn Lanza Living Trust; Thomas Nick Lanza, Jr. Living Trust purchased a 4,140-square-foot multifamily complex located at 1125 N. Seventh Ave. in Tucson. Sunstone Apartments, a 12-unit facility, was purchased from BRinc Sunstone, LLC for $1,160,000. Allan Mendelsberg, Principal, and Conrad Martinez, Multifamily Specialists with Cushman & Wakefield | PICOR, represented both parties in this transaction.
1929 E. Grant, LLC purchased 3,093 square feet of retail space from CampGrant, LLC. The established, single-tenant restaurant property, located at 1929 E. Grant Road in Tucson, was purchased for $480,000. Rob Tomlinson, Principal and Retail Specialist with Cushman & Wakefield | PICOR, represented both parties in this transaction.
Equilibrium Villas, LLC purchased a 10,650-square-foot apartment complex located at 3414-3426 E. Kleindale Road in Tucson. Kleindale Apartments, a 22-unit multifamily property was purchased from JCIL, LLC for $1,100,000. Allan Mendelsberg, Principal, and Conrad Martinez, Multifamily Specialists with Cushman & Wakefield | PICOR, represented both parties in this transaction.
Marlin Investments, LLC purchased 2.17 acres of vacant industrial land located in Butterfield Business Center, 4525 S. Coach Dr. in Tucson. Lot 36 was purchased from Butterfield Tucson Limited Partnership, LLP for $331,247. Robert C. Glaser, SIOR, CCIM, Principal, and Industrial Specialist with Cushman & Wakefield | PICOR, represented the seller in this transaction. Gordon Wagner with NAI Horizon, Tucson, represented the buyer.
LEASES
Paris Nail Lounge (Tenant), has leased 1,158 square feet at 845 E. University Drive, Suite #155, from West Main Gate Center, LLC (Landlord). Cameron Casey of Oxford Realty Advisors represented the Tenant and Bourn Advisory Service represented the Landlord in this transaction.
CADC, LLC leased 2,584 square feet of retail space from LLJ Holdings, LLLP, located in Broadway Midtown Courtyard Plaza, 2530-2538 E. Broadway Blvd., in Tucson. Molly Mary Gilbert and Ryan McGregor, with Cushman & Wakefield | PICOR, represented the landlord in this transaction.
Star Bible Fellowship leased 1,920 square feet of space at Broadbent Business Center, 2015 N. Forbes Blvd., Suite 110 in Tucson, from Forbes Tucson LLC. Robert C. Glaser, SIOR, CCIM, Principal and Industrial Specialist with Cushman & Wakefield | PICOR, handled this transaction.
HPS Incorporated (DBA: The UPS Store) leased 1,400 square feet of retail space located at 7966 N. Oracle Road in Tucson, from Roseville Tucson, LLC. Rob Tomlinson, Principal, and Retail Specialist with Cushman & Wakefield | PICOR, represented the tenant in this transaction. Jesse Peron with CBRE, Tucson, represented the landlord.
Eden Home Health of Sierra Vista, LLC leased 875 square feet of office space from DHS Property Investments, LLP, located in The Smart Building,
Paleteria y Neveria La Michoacana, LLC leased 1,800 square feet of retail space, located in Grant Square, 4444 E. Grant Road, Suites 101-102 in Tucson, from Kolvoord Family Limited Partnership. Cushman & Wakefield | PICOR handled this transaction. Rob Tomlinson, Principal, represented the landlord; Cintya Denisse Angulo Garcia represented the tenant.
Solana’s Paint & Metal, LLC leased 1,500 square feet of industrial space from Tin Cup Properties, LLC, located at 220 E. 27th St., Suite E in Tucson. Ron Zimmerman, Principal, and Industrial Specialist with Cushman & Wakefield | PICOR, represented the landlord in this transaction.
Refractory Studio Incorporated leased 1,381 square feet of industrial space from Eastside Center, LLC, located in the Eastside Research Commerce Center, 1775 S. Pantano Road, Suite 150 in Tucson. Ron Zimmerman, Principal, and Industrial Specialist with Cushman & Wakefield | PICOR, represented the landlord in this transaction. William Mordka with Harvey Mordka Realty, represented the tenant.
Tangible Wealth, LLC leased 1,054 square feet of retail space from WH Group #2, LLC, located in Ventana Plaza, 5425 N. Kolb Road, Suite 113 in Tucson. Cushman & Wakefield | PICOR handled this transaction. Dave Hammack, Principal, represented the landlord; Ryan McGregor represented the tenant.
Shepherds Arms leased 3,087 square feet of office space from WestGrant Investors, LLC, located in West Grant Centre, 1955 W. Grant Road, Suites 180, 185, 195 in Tucson. Molly Mary Gilbert and Ryan McGregor, Office Specialists with Cushman & Wakefield | PICOR, represented the landlord in this transaction.
1661 N. Swan Road, Suite 208 in Tucson. Thomas J. Nieman, Principal, and Ryan McGregor, Office Specialists with Cushman & Wakefield | PICOR, represented the landlord in this transaction. Karen Farrell with Venture West Real Estate Services, LLC, represented the tenant.
Kestra Private Wealth Services, LLC leased 2,226 square feet of office space located at Plaza Palomino located at 2910 N. Swan Road. Andrew Sternberg, Phil Skillings and Ben Craney with NAI Horizon represented the landlord and Rick Kleiner with PICOR represented the tenant in this transaction.
Amerita, Inc. leased 2,365 square feet of office space located at Orange Grove Medical Plaza located at 1925 W. Orange Grove. Andrew Sternberg and Phil Skillings with NAI Horizon represented the landlord and Tim Healy with CBRE Tucson represented the tenant in this transaction
Cold Blooded Exotics, LLC. leased 980 square feet of retail space at Embassy Plaza located at 3924 W. Ina. Ben Craney, Jayme Fabe and Sam Nalli with NAI Horizon handled this transaction.