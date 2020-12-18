SALES
Mesquital Holding Co., LLC purchased 53.18 acres of ranch land located at the northwest corner of Interstate 19 at W. Frontage Rd. and Camino del Rey David in Rio Rico, AZ. The proposed industrial site was purchased from M&M Pena Blanca, LLC for $940,000. Jose Dabdoub, Industrial Specialist with Cushman & Wakefield | PICOR, represented the seller in this transaction.
G&M Holding, LLC purchased a 2,478-square-foot office building located at 223 & 239 N. Church Ave. in Tucson, from Teramark, LLC for $560,000. Ryan McGregor, Office Specialist with Cushman & Wakefield | PICOR, represented the seller in this transaction. Leah Bogen with Volk Company, represented the buyer.
Canary Enterprises AZ, LLC purchased 6,205 square feet of office space located at 998 S. Cherry Ave. in Tucson, from DJP Properties, Inc. for $535,000. Ron Zimmerman, Principal and Industrial Specialist with Cushman & Wakefield | PICOR, represented the buyer in this transaction. Timothy J. Bathen with Arizona Acquisition Strategies, represented the seller.
MacArthur Investments, LLC purchased 2.92 acres of vacant land located in the Park Avenue Industrial Center, 900 E. MacArthur Circle in Tucson. The industrial property was purchased from L2 Investments, LLC for $225,000. Brandon Rodgers, SIOR, CCIM, Principal and Industrial Specialist with Cushman & Wakefield | PICOR, represented the buyer in this transaction. Jason Wong with Crestline Properties, LC, represented the seller.
McSpillers Holdings, LLC purchased 2.15 acres of vacant land located in the Park Avenue Industrial Center, 975 E. MacArthur Circle in Tucson, as a future site for an iSmile dental practice. The industrial property was purchased from L2 Investments, LLC for $200,000. Ron Zimmerman, Principal and Industrial Specialist with Cushman & Wakefield | PICOR, represented the buyer in this transaction. Jason Wong with Crestline Properties, LC, represented.
The A-Team Learning Group, LLC purchased a 2,574-square-foot daycare building located at 1625-1631 N. Columbus Blvd. in Tucson, from Wells Fargo Bank for $169,000. Aaron LaPrise, Principal and Retail Specialist with Cushman & Wakefield | PICOR, handled the transaction.
LEASE
Freedom Forever Arizona, LLC leased 15,022 square feet of industrial space in the 44th Street Logistics Center, 3850 E. 44th St., Suite 138 in Tucson, from 44th Street Logistics Center, LLC. Robert C. Glaser, SIOR, CCIM, Principal and Industrial Specialist with Cushman & Wakefield | PICOR, represented the landlord in this transaction. Jesse Blum and Alexandra Demeroutis with CBRE, represented the tenant.
Curt Cowley, Inc. leased an 11,580-square-foot industrial building located in the Butterfield Business Center, 4775 S. Coach Dr. in Tucson, from KDR Boehner, LLC & Triple B Ranch, Inc. Cushman & Wakefield PICOR Specialists handled this transaction. Robert C. Glaser, SIOR, CCIM, Principal, and Paul Hooker, Principal, represented the landlord; Max Fisher and Dave Hammack, Principal, represented the tenant.