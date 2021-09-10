On Tuesday, Sept. 7, the new Sahuarita Library at 670 W. Sahuarita Road opened its doors. The 17,000-square-foot location features reading patios, a gaming room, a large meeting room and a children’s room. The library also has an outdoor performance space funded by The Pima Library Foundation, which will serve as a community space for live readings, classes, workshops, movies and concerts. The library’s hours are Monday through Thursday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Construction on the library began in May 2020 with an estimated overall cost of $9 million, funded from PCPL’s general budget. PCPL’s former Sahuarita location was a modular building that used to house Sahuarita Town Hall, and was “always intended to be a temporary location.”
The new library features public art by Chris Aranda of Aranda/Lasch, a New York and Tucson-based design studio, according to PCPL. The library was constructed for universal access by Line and Space architectural company.
The new library will serve the growing communities south of Tucson, including Vail and Sahuarita, which have recently seen multiple new housing and commercial developments. The Sahuarita Library is the 27th in the PCPL system.
Sales
North Eastern, LLC purchased a 7,564-square-foot, freestanding retail building located at 6211 E. Speedway Blvd. in Tucson. The single-tenant property was purchased from Spartco, LLC for $1,250,000. Aaron LaPrise, Principal, and Retail Specialist with Cushman & Wakefield | PICOR, represented the seller in this transaction. Juan Teran, with Realty Executives Tucson Elite, represented the buyer.
Pueblo Cielo, LLC purchased 6,190 square feet of multifamily space located at 2245 S. 6th Ave. in Tucson. Pueblo Court, a 20-unit apartment complex was purchased from P.C. Terra Enterprises, LLC for $1,190,000. Allan Mendelsberg, Principal, and Conrad Martinez, Multifamily Specialists with Cushman & Wakefield | PICOR, represented both parties in this transaction.
SAE-MAD, LLC purchased a 3,345-square-foot, single-tenant building located at 4237 E. Grant Rd. and 2408 N. Fair Oaks Ave. in Tucson. The versatile office/retail/warehouse property was purchased from 4237 E. Grant Rd, LLC for $285,000. Ryan McGregor and Ron Zimmerman, Principal, with Cushman & Wakefield | PICOR, represented both parties in this transaction.
Geyer-Yunkherr, LLC purchased a 0.44 acre parcel located at 2705 E. Valencia Rd. in Tucson. The vacant land was purchased from Palice Investments 2699, LLC for $275,000. Dave Hammack and Rob Tomlinson, Principals and Retail Specialists with Cushman & Wakefield | PICOR, represented the seller in this transaction. Jeramy Price with Volk Company, represented the buyer.
Sonlight Investment Properties, LLC purchased a 1,473-square-foot office building (Suite 16) located in Rancho Vistoso Business Park, 12480 N. Rancho Vistoso Blvd. in Oro Valley. The single-tenant office property was purchased from Oro Vistoso, LLC for $268,500. Ryan McGregor and Ron Zimmerman, Principal, with Cushman & Wakefield | PICOR, represented the seller in this transaction. Deborah Van De Putte, with Engel & Volkers Tucson, represented the buyer.
Casitas On Country Club, LLC purchased 11,037 square feet of multifamily space located at 1340-1390 N. Country Club Rd. in Tucson. Casitas @ Thirteen Forty, a 24-unit apartment complex, was purchased from Thirteen Forty Holdings, LLC for $1,785,000. Allan Mendelsberg, Principal, and Conrad Martinez, Multifamily Specialists with Cushman & Wakefield | PICOR, represented the seller in this transaction. Nancy Moore, with Lifestyles Realty Phoenix, Inc., represented the buyer.
Gregory James Smith and Megan Kathleen Smith purchased an 8,100-square-foot apartment complex located at 910 Arizona-St. in Huachuca-City, AZ. Kali Apartments, a 17-unit multifamily property was purchased from Philip C. Sloss for $950,000. Allan Mendelsberg, Principal, and Conrad Martinez, Multifamily Specialists with Cushman & Wakefield | PICOR, represented the seller in this transaction. Joseph Boyle, with Joseph Bernard, LLC, represented the buyer.
AZ Investments 02, LLC purchased an 8,670-square-foot apartment complex located at 221 E. Olive St. in Tucson. Villa Vaquero Apartments, a 12-unit, multifamily property, was purchased from KUN13, LLC for $760,000. Allan Mendelsberg, Principal, and Conrad Martinez, Multifamily Specialists with Cushman & Wakefield | PICOR, represented the buyer in this transaction. Maria Kovrig, with ESM Properties, LLC, represented the seller.
Daniel A. Munguia and Diana J. Munguia purchased 13.08 acres of industrial land located in Swan Industrial Park, Block Two, in Tucson. The vacant land parcel was purchased from The Biodiversity Group for $70,000. Paul Hooker, Principal, and Industrial Specialist with Cushman & Wakefield | PICOR, represented the seller in this transaction.
Leases
Phyllis A. Conrad, CPA, LLC renewed her lease with Coronado Tower Tucson, LLC for 1,389 square feet of office space located at 17 W. Wetmore Rd., Suite 308 in Tucson. Thomas J. Nieman, Principal, and Office Specialist with Cushman & Wakefield | PICOR, represented the landlord in this transaction.
Heroic Hearts, LLC leased 615 square feet of office space from DHS Property Investments, LLLP, located in the Williams Centre, 310 S. Williams Blvd., Suite 235 in Tucson. Thomas J. Nieman, Principal, and Ryan McGregor, Office Specialists with Cushman & Wakefield | PICOR, represented the landlord in this transaction.
ResCare Residential Services Arizona, LLC renewed their lease with El Dorado Ventures, LLC, for 7,215 square feet of office space at El Dorado Square, 1200 N. El Dorado Place, Suite A150 & C300 in Tucson. Molly Mary Gilbert, Office Specialist, and Thomas J. Nieman, Office Specialist with Cushman & Wakefield | PICOR, represented the landlord in this transaction. David Montijo and Damian Wilkinson with CBRE, Tucson, represented the tenant.
Farmhouse Group, LLC leased 6,600 square feet of industrial space from Monson Properties AZ, LLC, located at 3525 S. Palo Verde Rd. in Tucson. Ron Zimmerman, Principal, and Industrial Specialist with Cushman & Wakefield | PICOR, represented both parties in this transaction.
Clariant Corporation renewed their lease with CC Park, LLC, for 5,442 square feet of industrial space located in Continental Commerce Park, 7620 N. Hartman Lane, Suite 106, 108, and 110 in Tucson. Jose Dabdoub, Industrial Specialist with Cushman & Wakefield | PICOR, and Brennan Tilow with Hanna Commercial, LLC, Ohio, represented the tenant in this transaction.