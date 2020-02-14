Vail’s original commercial plaza, the Old Vail Station Office and Retail Center, recently sold for $8.2 million. Also included in the sale was Vail Self Storage. California-based Occidental Capital Holdings, Inc. purchased the property.
The 26,563-square-foot Old Vail Station was developed in 2002, and the 46,005 square foot Vail Self Storage was developed in 2016 by Old Vail Station, LLC, of Tucson.
The office and retail center was 94 percent occupied and the self-storage center was 90 percent occupied at the time of the sale, which occurred Jan. 24.
Craig Finfrock of Commercial Retail Advisors, LLC represented the seller, Old Vail Station, LLC. The buyer represented itself in this transaction. Commercial Retail Advisors has four other buildings for sale in the shopping center.
Burlington announces
new store in Tucson
Burlington Stores announced late last month that it would open a new store this spring in Tucson, located at 4255 N. Oracle Road, on North Oracle Road just south of West Wetmore Road.
“We are thrilled to open a new Burlington in Tucson,” said Burlington Stores CEO Michael O’Sullivan, in a statement. “This new location brings jobs to the community, and provides a great shopping experience for the entire family.”
The 43,000-square-foot store will be the company’s 14th in Arizona.
Sales and Leases
Tsar and Joshua Kimbell leased 1,250 square feet of retail space located at 6011 E. 22nd St. from Trinum Properties, LLC. Frank Arrotta of Tucson Realty & Trust Co. handled the transaction.
He Fang Lin dba: TOSS – Fried Chicken & Ramen leased 1,140 square feet of retail space located at 1655 S. Alvernon Way from Shawn R. Abrahams. Frank Arrotta of Tucson Realty & Trust Co. handled the transaction.
La Contessa Boutique, Ltd renewed its lease for 3,365 square feet at Plaza Palomino, located at 2980 N. Swan Road, Ste. 144. Phil Skillings, Ben Craney and Andrew Sternberg with NAI Horizon represented handled the transaction.
ETQ, Inc. renewed its lease for 10,350 square feet at 250 S. Craycroft. Phil Skillings and Andrew Sternberg with NAI Horizon handled transaction.
Calmwood Medical renewed its lease for 2,087 square feet in the in the Williams Centre, 250 S. Craycroft Road. Phil Skillings and Andrew Sternberg with NAI Horizon handled the transaction.
Donna Marie Ostermiller Property Trust purchased the Dollar General located at 12059 W. Clark Farms Blvd. in Marana from DCM Development Company, LLC for $2,057,000. Dave Hammack with Cushman & Wakefield | PICOR represented the seller. Mahlon Tobias with Tobias Commercial represented the buyer.
Waahe Construction, LLC purchased an 8,000-square-foot industrial building located in Grant Road Industrial Park II, 1700 W. Grant Road. The single-tenant, flex showroom building was purchased from Farner Family Trust for $520,000. Robert C. Glaser, SIOR, CCIM, and Paul Hooker, with Cushman & Wakefield | PICOR, represented the seller.
302 S. Plumer, LLC purchased a 7,000 square-foot office/warehouse building. The industrial warehouse property, located at 302 S. Plumer Ave., was purchased from D.H.P., LLC for $455,000. Paul Hooker with Cushman & Wakefield | PICOR handled the transaction.
West Partners Too, LLC purchased a 21,000 square-foot industrial facility located in North Tucson Business Park, 3759 N. Commerce Drive. Occupied by Southwest Ambulance and Rural Metro Fire at the time of sale, the investment property was purchased from MPS Tucson LLC for $4,390,000. Paul Hooker with Cushman & Wakefield | PICOR, and Michael Sharapata and John Ruskin, with Jones Lang LaSalle Americas, Inc., represented the buyer.
Sonora Quest Laboratories, LLC leased 2,786 square feet of office space in St. Mary’s Medical Pavilion, 1701 W. St. Mary’s Road, from PMB Tucson, LLC. Richard M. Kleiner, MBA, with Cushman & Wakefield | PICOR, handled the transaction.
Everything is Awesome dba: Bricks & Mini Figs leased 2,406 square feet of retail space in Continental Plaza, 6145 E. Broadway Blvd., from Heights Properties, LLP. Dave Hammack with Cushman & Wakefield | PICOR represented the tenant. James Eagan with Prime Commercial Real Estate represented the landlord.
ProLam Plus, SP renewed its lease for 2,095 square feet of industrial space in Alvernon Business Center, 3865 E. 34th St., from AP & D Investments, LLP. Robert C. Glaser, SIOR, CCIM, with Cushman & Wakefield | PICOR, represented the landlord.
JSW The Style Lounge leased 1,977 square feet of retail space in Copper Plaza, 3122 N. Campbell Ave., from 3122 North Campbell Ave., LLC. Dave Hammack with Cushman & Wakefield | PICOR represented the landlord.
Pelm Properties, LLC purchased 12,796 square feet of multifamily space from My Best Home Ever, LLC. Blacklidge and Presidio Student Housing, a 32-unit apartment complex located at 2901-2905 E. Blacklidge Drive and 2912- 2916 E. Presidio Road in Tucson, was purchased for $1,575,000. Allan Mendelsberg with Cushman & Wakefield | PICOR handled the transaction.
S&S Thathi, LLC purchased Buck’s Fuel Center, located on the southwest corner of North First Avenue and West River Road, from Franklin & Patrice, LLC. The property, which was recently rebranded as a Chevron station, was purchased for $640,000. Greg Furrier with Cushman & Wakefield | PICOR handled the transaction.
Outlook Real Estate Group, LLC purchased Snug Harbor Mobile Home Park from OSK II, LLC for $575,000. The all-age mobile home community, consisting of 27 mobile home spaces and two, single-family residences, is located at 6329 and 6347 S. Fontana Ave. and 6343 and 6350 S. Consolidated Ave. Allan Mendelsberg with Cushman & Wakefield | PICOR represented the buyer. Jason Butler with R.O.I. Properties, LLC represented the seller.
That’s The Spot Chiropractic Center leased 1,500 square feet of retail space in La Toscana Village, 7090 N. Oracle Road, from La Toscana Village, LLC. Ramiro Scavo with Cushman & Wakefield | PICOR represented the tenant. Jesse Peron with CBRE, Inc. represented the landlord.
Steven Alan and Brittan Foster leased 789 square feet of office space in Williams Centre, 310 S. Williams Blvd., Ste. 150 in Tucson, from DHS Property Investments, LLP. Thomas J. Nieman and Ryan McGregor, with Cushman & Wakefield | PICOR, represented the landlord.