Marana’s Gladden Farms community is about to get a little cozier after Meritage Homes recently announced they’re opening a new development aimed at first-time homebuyers in May.
Located near Interstate 10, Brookstone at Gladden Farms is Meritage Homes’s newest development in the Marana area. The community is expected to have 81 new homes in five different floor plans, including both single-story and two-story, energy-efficient home designs. Floor plans range up to 2,920 square feet and start around the low $300s.
Meritage Homes has designed an entry-level line of homes that include many features standard in upscale homes such as kitchen islands, home automation features and granite countertops, as well as upgraded cabinets, laundry rooms and appliances.
“We offer several different floor plans that will appeal to families of all sizes and Gladden Farms is a beautiful, family-friendly community,” Brookstone division president Jeff Grobstein said.
Meritage’s new development provides residents easy access to major employment centers, premier restaurants and entertainment. Part of an existing master-planned community, this neighborhood features several amenities including a dog park, kid’s splash pad, greenbelt, and community garden.
Brookstone at Gladden Farms will be open for in-person tours starting in April with enhanced safety measures in compliance with local, state and CDC guidelines, according to the company.
Sales
The M. Steven and Kathleen Davidson Family Trust purchased an 11,279-square-foot apartment complex located at 402 E. 9th St. in Tucson. Coronado Hotel Apartments, a 30-unit multifamily facility with an additional ground floor commercial space, was purchased from Carbon Cabo, LLC for $3,600,000. Allan Mendelsberg, Principal, and Conrad Martinez, Multifamily Specialists with Cushman & Wakefield | PICOR, represented both parties in this transaction.
Dash Investments, LLC purchased a 35,456-square-foot apartment complex located at 5950 S. Park Ave. in Tucson. Casa Grande Village Apartments, a 52-unit multifamily property, was purchased from RM Jak Properties, LP for $2,850,000. Allan Mendelsberg, Principal, and Conrad Martinez, Multifamily Specialists with Cushman & Wakefield | PICOR, represented both parties in this transaction.
Harsch Investment Properties, LLC purchased 12.0 acres of industrial land from Ferr-Conn Partners, LLP and Diamond Ventures, Inc. Block 4, located in the Tucson Airport Commerce Center in Tucson, was purchased for $1,668,615. Robert C. Glaser, SIOR, CCIM, Principal, and Max Fisher, Industrial Specialists with Cushman & Wakefield | PICOR, handled this transaction.
Visionary Holdings, LLC purchased two lots totaling 15,000 square feet of office space within the Pima Medical Campus. Lots 7R and 8R, located at 2121 N. Craycroft Rd. in Tucson, were purchased from RW Development Services, LLC for $1,537,500. This location is the future site for the construction of a medical office building. Richard M. Kleiner, MBA, and Thomas J. Nieman, Principals, and Office Specialists with Cushman & Wakefield | PICOR, represented the seller in this transaction. Andrew Sternberg with NAI Horizon, Tucson, represented the buyer.
Equilibrium Villas, LLC purchased a 0.74 acre land parcel from Looks Properties, LLC, located at 2000 N. Oracle Rd. in Tucson. The land parcel, which includes a 4,589 stand-alone retail building, was purchased for $495,000. Ron Zimmerman and Dave Hammack, Principals with Cushman & Wakefield | PICOR, represented the seller in this transaction. Vanessa Lane with Equilibrium Realty, LLC, represented the buyer.
DCM Development Company, LLC purchased 1.47 acres of retail land located on the northwest corner of Kortsen Rd. and Peart Rd. in Casa Grande, AZ. The vacant land parcel was purchased from Evergreen-Kortsen & Peart, LLC for $265,000. Dave Hammack, Principal, and Retail Specialist with Cushman & Wakefield | PICOR, represented the buyer in this transaction.
E & P Property, LLC purchased two buildings, totaling 17,700 square feet of industrial space located at 403 and 430 N. Huachuca Blvd. in Sierra Vista, AZ. Both properties were purchased from SMS Financial Strategic Investments, LLC for $240,000. Ron Zimmerman, Principal, and Industrial Specialist with Cushman & Wakefield | PICOR, represented the seller in this transaction. Robert W. Maloney with Tierra Antigua Realty, Sierra Vista, AZ. represented the buyer.
Leases
Sam Levitz Furniture Company leased 59,675 square feet of retail space located at 300 S. Toole Ave. in Tucson, from Levin Family Limited Partnership. Greg Furrier, Principal, and Retail Specialist with Cushman & Wakefield | PICOR, represented the tenant in this transaction. Jesse Blum with CBRE, Tucson, represented the landlord.
From the Mines, LLC leased 6,000 square feet of industrial space from Ohio Street Bldg. No 2 Ltd., LLLP, located at 750 E. Ohio St., Suite 2 in Tucson. Robert C. Glaser, SIOR, CCIM, Principal, and Industrial Specialist with Cushman & Wakefield | PICOR, represented the landlord in this transaction. Michael Coretz with Commercial Real Estate Group of Tucson, LLC, represented the tenant.
Cheba Hut, leased 2,800 square feet of restaurant space from B33 Sam Hughes Place, LLC.The restaurant, located in Sam Hughes Place, is situated at the corner of Campbell Ave. and 6th St. in Tucson. Aaron LaPrise, Principal, and Retail Specialist with Cushman & Wakefield | PICOR, represented the landlord in this transaction. Sean Lieb with SRS Real Estate Partners-West, LLC, represented the tenant.
Rock Gate Capital, LLC, d/b/a 160 Driving Academy, leased 2,601 square feet of industrial space from Amerigas Propane, LP, located at 3170 W. El Camino del Cerro in Tucson. Stephen D. Cohen, Principal, and Industrial Specialist with Cushman & Wakefield | PICOR, represented the tenant in this transaction. Jesse Blum with CBRE, Tucson, represented the landlord.
Keller Electrical Industries, LLC leased 2,400 square feet of industrial space from P3&G, LLC, located at 3150 N. Freeway Industrial Loop, Suite 140 in Tucson. Ron Zimmerman, Principal, and Industrial Specialist with Cushman & Wakefield | PICOR, represented the landlord in this transaction. Kelly Doty with Long Realty Company, represented the tenant.
Tucson Wax Center, LLC, d/b/a European Wax Center, renewed their lease with Rillito Retail, LLC, for 1,317 square feet of retail space located in the Rillito Crossing Marketplace, 4246 N. 1st Ave., Suite 100 in Tucson. Dave Hammack and Greg Furrier, Principals, and Retail Specialists with Cushman & Wakefield | PICOR, represented the landlord in this transaction.
Red Violet Art, LLC leased 1,200 square feet of industrial space from Plumer Partners, LLC, located in Commerce Plaza, 245 S. Plumer Ave., Suite 19 in Tucson. Robert C. Glaser, SIOR, CCIM, and Paul Hooker, Principals and Industrial Specialists with Cushman & Wakefield | PICOR, handled this transaction.
Desert Sky Real Estate, LLC leased 1,200 square feet of industrial space from Exchange Partners, LLC, in Exchange Place, 1870 W. Prince Rd., Suite 57 in Tucson. Principal, Robert C. Glaser, SIOR, CCIM, and Max Fisher, Industrial Specialists with Cushman & Wakefield | PICOR, handled this transaction.
Affordable Massage Healing, Inc. leased 1,016 square feet of office space from Giaconda 205 Partners, LLC in Giaconda East, 215 W. Giaconda Way, Suite 105 in Tucson,. Thomas J. Nieman, Principal, and Office Specialist with Cushman & Wakefield | PICOR, represented the landlord in this transaction.
Bablyon Market, LLC leased 844 square feet of industrial space from Central Point Tucson, LLC, located in Central Point Business Plaza, 3959 E. Speedway Blvd., Suite 315 in Tucson. Molly Mary Gilbert, with Cushman & Wakefield | PICOR, represented the landlord in this transaction. Cameron Lee with David Lee Real Estate Company, represented the tenant.