In discussions about Tucson’s booming housing market, the scarcity of new homes is a common point of emphasis. While it won’t relieve the immediate need, Meritage Homes has announced a new community coming to Vail: Hanson Ridge. The community is going to be located off of Interstate 10 and less than 10 miles from the University of Arizona Tech Park at Rita Road. The community is designed to appeal to first-time homebuyers, and will feature homes starting in the mid $300,000s. The one- or two-story homes will come in five floor plans. These homes will be up to 2,600 square feet.
According to Meritage, due to increased demand for homes, they have designed an entry-level line of homes that include many features typical in upgraded homes such as kitchen islands, home automation features and granite counter tops, as well as upgraded cabinets, laundry rooms and
appliances.
Meritage Homes, which is the public homebuilder behind Tucson communities like Celebration at Gladden Farms and Boulder Vista at Stone Canyon, is building Hanson Ridge only a few minutes from their other new community in Vail: Vistas at Rancho del Lago. Vistas at Rancho del Lago will have 140 homesites next to the Del Lago Golf Club and Cienega Creek Nature Preserve.
For more information, visit meritagehomes.com/state/az/tucson
SALES
Equilibrium Villas, LLC purchased a 10,650-square-foot apartment complex located at 3414-3426 E. Kleindale Rd. in Tucson. Kleindale Apartments, a 22-unit multifamily property was purchased from JCIL, LLC for $1,100,000. Allan Mendelsberg, Principal, and Conrad Martinez, Multifamily Specialists with Cushman & Wakefield | PICOR, represented both parties in this transaction.
Marlin Investments, LLC purchased 2.17 acres of vacant industrial land located in Butterfield Business Center, 4525 S. Coach Dr. in Tucson. Lot 36 was purchased from Butterfield Tucson Limited Partnership, LLP for $331,247. Robert C. Glaser, SIOR, CCIM, Principal, and Industrial Specialist with Cushman & Wakefield | PICOR, represented the seller in this transaction. Gordon Wagner with NAI Horizon, Tucson, represented the buyer.
Venetian Investments Services, LLLP purchased a 10,295-square-foot, single-tenant industrial building located at 2445 N. Huachuca Dr. in Tucson. The warehouse manufacturing property was purchased for $450,000 from Amelia O. Hernandez, as Trustee Under the First Restatement of the Survivors Trust in the Hernandez Family Trust. Ron Zimmerman, Principal, and Industrial Specialist with Cushman & Wakefield | PICOR, represented the seller in this transaction.
WV, LLC purchased a 2,580-square-foot office building located in Old Farm Executive Park, 6045 E. Grant Rd. in Tucson. The single-tenant office property was purchased from FMR Associates, Inc. for $361,926. Thomas J. Nieman, Principal, and Ryan McGregor, Office Specialists with Cushman & Wakefield | PICOR, represented the seller in this transaction. Pepper Viner Management Co. II, LLC, represented the buyer.
Lacey Property Holdings, LLC purchased a 2,400-square-foot industrial building, located at 2950 E. Silverlake Rd. in Tucson. The single-tenant property was purchased from The Estate of John Everett Thornhill, for $300,000. Paul Hooker, Principal, and Industrial Specialist with Cushman & Wakefield | PICOR, represented the seller in this transaction.
DCM Development Company, LLC purchased 2.00 acres of vacant land located at the northwest corner of Valencia Rd. and Sandario Rd. in Tucson. The land parcel was purchased from SMT Investors, LP / CFG-Hubbard Masterson I, LLLP / Boa Sorte, LP for $275,000. Dave Hammack, Principal, and Retail Specialist with Cushman & Wakefield | PICOR, represented the buyer in this transaction. Brian Rosella with Kidder Mathews, Inc., represented the seller.
Western American Investments, LLC purchased a 6,710-square-foot industrial building located at 242, 252 and 262 S. Plumer Ave. in Tucson. The multi-tenant industrial property was purchased from Mary R. Keller, as Successor Trustee of the Curtis B. Keller 2014 Declaration Trust and Mary R. Keller, as Trustee of the Mary R. Keller 2014 Declaration Trust, for $233,000. Paul Hooker, Principal, and Industrial Specialist with Cushman & Wakefield | PICOR, represented the seller in this transaction.
Copper Villas, LLC purchased 800 square feet of industrial space located at 2209 W. Wetmore Rd. in Tucson. The commercial property was purchased from Bedrock Masonry for $225,000. Molly Mary Gilbert with Cushman & Wakefield | PICOR, represented the seller in this transaction.
Icewater Transportation Consulting and Leasing, Inc. purchased 1.50 acres of vacant land located in Swan Industrial Park, 4639 E. Eco Industrial Place in Tucson. The industrial land parcel (Lot 12) was purchased from Swan Industrial, LLC and Kazolt, LLC for $109,500. Paul Hooker, Principal, and Industrial Specialist with Cushman & Wakefield | PICOR, represented the seller in this transaction. Esther Empens with Tierra Antigua Realty (Oracle), represented the buyer.
LEASES
Zhintz, LLC leased 5,568 square feet of industrial space from Tin Cup Properties, LLC, located at 230 E. 27th St., Suite 101 in Tucson. Ron Zimmerman, Principal, and Industrial Specialist with Cushman & Wakefield | PICOR, represented the landlord in this transaction.
Plato’s Closet leased 4,325 square feet of retail space, located in Cottonwood Plaza Shopping Center, 7306 N. Oracle Rd. in Tucson, from Cottonwood Plaza, LLC. Greg Furrier, Principal and Retail Specialist with Cushman & Wakefield | PICOR, represented the tenant in this transaction. David Carroll, with Romano Real Estate Corporation, represented the landlord.
Paris Nail Lounge (Tenant) has leased 1,158 SF at 845 E. University Drive, Suite #155, from West Main Gate Center, LLC (Landlord). Cameron Casey of Oxford Realty Advisors represented the Tenant and Bourn Advisory Service represented the Landlord in this transaction.
Venario, Inc. leased 1,200 square feet of industrial space at Commerce Plaza, 245 S. Plumer Ave., Suite 18 in Tucson, from Plumer Partners, LLC. Robert C. Glaser, SIOR, CCIM, and Paul Hooker, Principals and Industrial Specialists with Cushman & Wakefield | PICOR, handled this
transaction.
Myk Brown leased 1,200 square feet of industrial space at Clairemont Plaza, 1660 S. Research Loop, Suite 146 in Tucson, from Clairemont Partners, LLC. Robert C. Glaser, SIOR, CCIM, and Paul Hooker, Principals and Industrial Specialists with Cushman & Wakefield | PICOR, handled this transaction.
Corella Counseling, PLLC leased 378 square feet of office space at West Grant Centre, 1955 W. Grant Rd., Suites E & F in Tucson, from WestGrant Investors, LLC. Molly Mary Gilbert, Office Specialist with Cushman & Wakefield | PICOR, represented both parties in this transaction.