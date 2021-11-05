The real estate market in Tucson remains more than hot, and that goes for homes currently on the market and ones that aren’t even finished yet. Meritage Homes, a national real estate development company headquartered in Scottsdale, recently announced three new developments in the Tucson area in addition to their multiple existing communities.
First, they announced Retreats at Twin Peaks coming to Marana, which is a gated community designed for first-time and move-up homebuyers. The community just off I-10 and in the Marana Unified School District will have homes priced in the $400,000s. There will be more than 60 homes, up to 3,000 square feet each. All homes are one story, and range from three to four bedrooms, and two to three bathrooms. Retreats at Twin Peaks is currently in the pre-selling phase.
Meritage has also announced the purchase of 161 lots within the City of Tucson. This community will be named Valencia Crossing, and the homes will range from 1,327 to 2,220 square feet. Valencia Crossing is being developed off Valencia Road south of Tucson near the Tucson airport and University of Arizona Tech Park.
“At Valencia Crossing, residents will enjoy beautiful, single-family homes with a variety of design features, along with leading energy-efficient technology,” said Meritage Homes Tucson division president Jeff Grobstein in a press release. “This coupled with the convenient location and ample community recreation space offers residents an optimal place to call home.”
Finally, Meritage is opening a new phase at their Saguaros Viejos development in Oro Valley. This new phase includes 86 homes starting in the mid-$400s, ranging from 1,844 to 3,306 square feet. Saguaros Viejos is located off the I-10, and is housed within the Amphitheater School District.
SALES
Ideal Pima Holdings, LLC, purchased 7,041 square feet of office space located in Pima Corporate Center, 5956 E. Pima St. in Tucson. The three-office portfolio, consisting of Suites 100, 130 and 140, were purchased from La Rubia, LLC for $1,000,000. Ryan McGregor, Office Specialist with Cushman & Wakefield | PICOR, represented the seller in this transaction. Jeramy Price, with Volk Company, represented the buyer.
Main Street Town Center, LLC, purchased 1,657 square feet of office space located in Pima Corporate Center, 5956 E. Pima St., Suite 120 in Tucson. The single-tenant office condo was purchased from Michael H. Strauss for $200,000. Ryan McGregor, Office Specialist with Cushman & Wakefield | PICOR, represented the seller in this transaction. Jeramy Price with Volk Company, represented the buyer.
Steven J. Shenitzer and Hollece F. Shenitzer, Trustees of the Shenitzer Family Trust, and WV, LLC, purchased an 18,754-square-foot industrial building located at 4575 S. Coach Drive in Tucson. The industrial warehouse property, situated on 1.54 acres in the Butterfield Business Center, was purchased from Real Estate Wise, LLC, for $2,000,000. Robert C. Glaser, SIOR, CCIM, and Paul Hooker, Principals and Industrial Specialists with Cushman & Wakefield | PICOR, represented the buyer in this transaction. John Hamner, CCIM, and Julian Willetts with RE/MAX Excalibur, represented the seller.
Rubicon 1st Ave, LLC, purchased Brown Way Apartments, a 4,665-square-foot, multifamily investment property located at 4101-4105 and 4115-4117 E. Brown Way in Tucson. The 5-unit apartment facility, consisting of one triplex and one duplex, was purchased from Michael J. Bosnos and Judith Bosnos for $748,000. Allan Mendelsberg, Principal, and Conrad Martinez, Multifamily Specialists with Cushman & Wakefield | PICOR, represented both parties in this transaction.
Rubicon 1st Ave, LLC, purchased Bellevue Apartments, a 3,798-square-foot, multifamily investment property located at 5501-5509 E. Bellevue St. in Tucson. The 5-unit apartment facility, consisting of two single-family homes and one triplex, was purchased from Michael J. Bosnos and Judith Bosnos for $748,000. Allan Mendelsberg, Principal, and Conrad Martinez, Multifamily Specialists with Cushman & Wakefield | PICOR, represented both parties in this transaction.
Paleteria y Neveria La Michoacana, LLC purchased 2,247 square feet of retail space at 3102 E. 22nd Street in Tucson, from MEGB, LLC for $700,000. Jose Dabdoub, Industrial Specialist with Cushman & Wakefield | PICOR, represented the seller in this transaction. Cintya Denisse Angulo Garcia, Commercial Specialist with Cushman & Wakefield | PICOR, represented the buyer.
Zacharias Rodriguez purchased a retail restaurant property located at 5801 S. Palo Verde Road in Tucson. The 4,015-square-foot, single-tenant building was purchased from the Estate of Timothy R. Lindblad for $285,000. Andy Seleznov, CCIM, Retail Specialist and Ron Zimmerman, Principal, and Industrial Specialist with Cushman & Wakefield | PICOR, represented the seller in this transaction.
Leases
Solar Pros AZ, LLC, leased 3,883 square feet of industrial space from La Cholla-OG, LLC, located at 1951 W. Grant Road, Suite 180 in Tucson. Paul Hooker, Principal, and Andrew Keim, Industrial Specialists with Cushman & Wakefield | PICOR, represented the landlord in this transaction.
Kittelson & Associates, Inc. renewed their lease with Two East Congress, LLC, for 3,505 square feet of office space located at 2 E. Congress St., Suite 705 in Tucson. Ryan McGregor, Office Specialist with Cushman & Wakefield | PICOR, and Thomas Usher, Matthew Johnson, Douglas Deurwaarder and Mark Carnese, with Cushman & Wakefield of Oregon, represented the tenant in this transaction.
Nanopec, Inc. leased 3,211 square feet of industrial space from Eastside Center, LLC, located in Eastside Research Commerce Center, 1775 S. Pantano Road, Suites 100-110 in Tucson. Ron Zimmerman, Principal, and Industrial Specialist with Cushman & Wakefield | PICOR, represented the landlord in this transaction. Chris Tsighis, with Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage, represented the tenant.
Tucson Fitness, LLC leased 1,740 square feet of retail space at Oracle Plaza, 6336 N. Oracle Road, Suite C318 in Tucson, from Oracle Plaza, LLC. Greg Furrier, Retail Specialist with Cushman & Wakefield | PICOR, represented the landlord in this transaction. Mark Hays with Tierra Antigua Realty, represented the tenant.