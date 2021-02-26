If this month is any indication, local tourism is on its way back to becoming the thriving industry it once was. On Feb. 9, the Town of Marana announced that the Marana Visitor Center has finished moving into its new location near the Municipal Complex, located at 13251 N. Lon Adams Road, the same address as the Marana Chamber of Commerce.
“We can now serve our visitors better, because we have a nicer, newer facility. It’s more comfortable and there’s amenities right across the street, if people want to park, ask for directions or find out where their journey is headed next,” said Laura Cortelyou, tourism and marketing manager for the Town of Marana. “We couldn’t offer all that before.”
Though the Chamber of Commerce has offered visitor services for more than 30 years, the Marana Visitor Center was previously housed in a different location, previously in a mobile trailer and then near the Casa Grande Highway Marana exit. With this third location, the Visitor Center benefits from improved visibility and combined facilities.
“The Visitor Center will benefit greatly from its proximity to Ora Mae Harn District Park where visitors may picnic on their way to Saguaro National Park West,” said Audra Winters, Marana Chamber of Commerce CEO. “We now have the office space to offer more specialized services to our members, with a television commercial and podcast production studio.”
The growing Marana Municipal Complex houses multiple town facilities, including the Municipal Court, Parks & Recreation Department, new Police Department, City Hall and a post office. The need to grow this center is discussed in the Make Marana 2040 General Plan: “Despite a previous master plan from 2005 and several visioning initiatives, Downtown Marana has experienced little activity over the past decade. However, large tracts of undeveloped land provide opportunities for a holistic, unified approach for Downtown development.”
“There’s been talk of this for a long time, because the town continues to grow our campus,” Cortelyou said. “The Marana Police Department built its new building on our campus, and that allowed departments to move into the old police department spaces at the municipal complex. Then that freed up the building that now houses the Chamber and the visitor center.”
The Visitor Center’s move comes only days after the Marana Chamber of Commerce was designated an official “Arizona Visitor Information Center” by the Arizona Office of Tourism. This designation means the Marana Visitor Center receives marketing help from the Arizona Office of Tourism, and are part of a network of more than 50 visitor centers throughout the state. According to the AOT, designated AVICs help promote local Arizona communities as well as regional and statewide attractions, destinations, dining options and hospitality amenities. These information centers often serve as a visitor’s first stop, giving communities the opportunity to provide a first impression of the surrounding area and Arizona
“We’re now part of an official network,” Cortelyou said. “Many of them are chambers of commerce, and operate visitor centers much like we do in Marana. But some of them are historic state parks that also offer visitors services. When you see all the visitor centers we have, you realize just how important tourism is to our state’s economy, and what a beautiful state we have.”
Other designated Visitor Centers throughout the state include the Glen Canyon Conservancy near the Grand Canyon, the Apache Junction Chamber of Commerce, the Bisbee Visitor Center and the Alamo Lake State Park Visitor Center. Nearby Visitor Centers include Catalina State Park, Kartchner Caverns State Park and Picacho Peak State Park.
“Arizona Visitor Information Centers are an integral part of our state’s tourism offerings, providing excellent customer service and knowledgeable local insight,” said AOT director Debbie Johnson in a press release. “The Arizona Office of Tourism is excited to welcome the Marana Chamber of Commerce as our newest AVIC.”
For each designated Visitor Center, the Arizona Office of Tourism also selects a representative local landmark on their website. For Marana, the Arizona Office of Tourism chose to highlight The Ritz-Carlton, Dove Mountain, located in the Tortolita Mountains on the outskirts of Marana at 15000 N. Secret Springs Dr. The Ritz-Carlton, Dove Mountain includes multiple golf options, a luxury spa, a swimming pool complex and 26 miles of hiking trails.
According to Cortelyou, the local tourism industry is faring a bit better than the state as a whole, with Marana’s hotel occupancy roughly 3% higher than the state average. In addition, Discover Marana (the Town’s official tourism website) has seen increased traffic over the past year, with organic visits from January 2020 to January 2021 actually increasing by more than 80%, particularly from Phoenix, and their neighboring states of California and Nevada. Cortelyou attributes this to a changing tourism industry, and an emphasis on day trips and road trips.
“Traveler’s priorities have changed over the last year, of course, and we’re seeing more visitors in our drive markets because people are less likely to be flying,” Cortelyou said. “Right now we’re actually well-positioned to see people who want to get into a national park and be outdoors.”
The Marana Visitor Center is located at 13251 N. Lon Adams Road. For more information, visit discovermarana.org