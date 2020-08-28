The Marana Town Council unanimously voted to rezone more than 10 acres at the southwest corner of Thornydale Road and Aerie Drive for a future mixed-use development with multi-family housing and commercial businesses.
The multi-family apartments, still in the planning phases at this time, would accommodate about 211 residential units on seven acres of land. Two acres of the remaining property have the potential for more residential housing or commercial development, while one acre has been dedicated to Pima County to construct an extension of The Loop shared-use path along the northern bank of the Cañada del Oro Wash, according to council documents.
The plan was created by I.T. Investments Three LLC, in partnership with The Planning Center, a planning and architecture firm. Named the “Alexander Specific Plan,” this development would integrate walking, biking and other alternative transportation options with the adjacent walking path and nearby restaurants and businesses.
“The Alexander Specific Plan provides a framework for a mixed-use infill development that integrates higher density housing options, commercial and retail space, along with meaningful amenities,” said Cynthia Ross, Senior Planner with the Town of Marana, at the July 21 council meeting.
The property is south of Ina Road between Thornydale and Interstate 10, within walking distance of Target, Office Depot, Lowe’s, Top Golf and other major shopping attractions.
Council member Roxanne Ziegler was receptive to the plan and said this would be a good opportunity for Marana to gain some housing diversity.
“People are moving to Oro Valley because we don’t offer condos or townhouses,” Ziegler said. “We’ve got to do something different in this town than just put up houses after houses after houses. We don’t have flexibility here.”
Council member Patti Comerford agreed and said it offers young professionals living in Marana a place where they can walk to a lot of different amenities. Linda Morales, CEO of The Planning Center, pointed out that this development is probably the most urban site in the Town of Marana, which is largely rural.
While there is not yet a specific date for developers to break ground on this property, Morales said the owners hope to build a residential area that is different from what residents see in the rest of the town.
To learn more about this project, visit maranaaz.gov/agendas-and-minutes.
Sales
Dry Desert, LLC purchased The Beverly on Fifth, a 33,188-square-foot multifamily property located at 5601 E. 5th St. in Tucson. The 35-unit apartment complex was purchased from Wildcat 5601, LLC for $5,300,000. Allan Mendelsberg, Principal, and Conrad Martinez, Multifamily Specialists with Cushman & Wakefield | PICOR, represented both parties in this transaction.
The Graymont, LLC purchased 18,320 square feet of multifamily space located at 1125-1129 E. 7th St. in Tucson. The Graymont, a 32-bed, upscale student-housing property, was purchased from Wildcat 32, LLC for $4,550,000. Allan Mendelsberg, Principal, and Conrad Martinez, Multifamily Specialists with Cushman & Wakefield | PICOR, represented both parties in this transaction.
The City of Tucson purchased the 10,339-square-foot office building located at 465 W. Saint Mary’s Road in Tucson, from The Tucson Metropolitan Chamber of Commerce for $700,000. The City of Tucson already owned the land parcel. Richard M. Kleiner, MBA, Principal and Office Specialist with Cushman & Wakefield | PICOR, represented the seller in this transaction.
Gould Family Properties VIII, LLC purchased Lee Street Apartments, a 9,720-square-foot multifamily property located at 5420-5440 E. Lee St. in Tucson. The 11-unit complex was purchased from the Irma Gronau Trust for $650,000. Allan Mendelsberg, Principal, and Conrad Martinez, Multifamily Specialists with Cushman & Wakefield | PICOR, represented both parties in this transaction.
Walker Industrial II Properties, LLC purchased 3,474 square feet of industrial space, located at 2437 N. Stone Ave. in Tucson, from Popstone, LLC for $315,000. Ron Zimmerman, Principal and Industrial Specialist with Cushman & Wakefield | PICOR, represented the seller in this transaction. Matthew McDougall with Lee & Associates, represented the buyer.
Pyrite Enterprises, LLC purchased 6,819 square feet of retail space, located at 7821-7871 E. Wrightstown Rd. in Tucson, from Two Bar O Country Store, Inc. for $265,000. Greg Furrier, Principal and Retail Specialist with Cushman & Wakefield | PICOR, represented the seller in this transaction.
Leases
Parts Authority, a leading national distributor of automotive replacement parts, tools/equipment and transmissions, leased 34,560 square feet of industrial space, located at 777 E. MacArthur Circle, Suites 131 and 141 in Tucson, from MacArthur Investments, LLC. Cushman & Wakefield |PICOR Principals and Industrial Specialists handled this transaction. Brandon Rodgers, SIOR, CCIM, represented the landlord; Stephen D. Cohen, represented the tenant.
Maxim Healthcare Services, Inc. renewed their lease with KCI-Broadway, LLC, Scott Seldin-Broadway, LLC, Belmont-Broadway, LLC, and Tucson 5151 Investments, LLC, for 7,267 square feet of office space located at 5151 E. Broadway Blvd., Suite 1100 in Tucson. Richard M. Kleiner, MBA, and Thomas J. Nieman, Principals and Office Specialists with Cushman & Wakefield | PICOR, represented the landlord in this transaction. Peter McGill with Cushman & Wakefield, Baltimore, represented the tenant.
Sies Tres, LLC leased 3,350 square feet of retail space in El Corredor Shopping Center, 9740 N. Oracle Rd., Suite 106 in Oro Valley, from Boulder Oro Valley, LLC. Ramiro Scavo, Retail Specialist with Cushman & Wakefield | PICOR, represented the tenant in this transaction. Deborah Heslop with Volk Company, represented the landlord.