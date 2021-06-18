Even if Tucson’s residential real estate market wasn’t booming, the sale of a 10,000+ square foot estate in the Catalina Foothills would still be newsworthy in the real estate world. But a strong seller’s market in Tucson and throughout the nation means the estate of Tucson land developer Donald Diamond was sold for more than $3.5 million, according to Russ Lyon Sotheby’s International Realty, making it the most expensive residential sale in the Foothills since 2007.
The Diamond Estate is located in The Canyons neighborhood of the Foothills, and features a 7,632-square-foot main house on a 7.3-acre estate. The estate also features a 2,500-square-foot guest house, a pool, sauna, wine cellar, jacuzzi and unobstructed views of Finger Rock.
Construction on the estate was completed in 1982, and was designed by Southern Arizona architect Lewis Hall, specifically for Diamond.
“It was a great honor being selected as the agent to list the Diamond Estate, as this home had never been on the market before,” said Bryan Durkin, an agent with The DurDurkin Group at Russ Lyon Sotheby’s International Realty. “We marketed this home around the globe and were so pleased to find the perfect buyer locally in Tucson who appreciated the value of such a unique property and understands the Foothills. This is a trophy property that proves the old saying, ‘location, location, location’ when talking about price.”
Diamond, who died in 2019, was a prominent land developer and businessman who worked in Tucson real estate for more than 50 years. His notable projects include The Canyons, Tucson Airport Commerce Center, the Riverside Plaza and Paloma Village. His philanthropic donations included $15 million to build the Diamond Children’s Medical Center.
SALES
GERK Investments LLC purchased a 624-square-foot, single-tenant office building with a yard, located at 1918 W. Price St. in Tucson. The industrial property, situated on 0.40 acres, was purchased from Walter A. Kniaz and Frances M. X. C. Kniaz for $180,000. Ron Zimmerman, Principal, and Industrial Specialist with Cushman & Wakefield | PICOR, represented the seller in this transaction.
MWCDVM Holdings, LLC purchased 1.70 acres of vacant commercial land located in Rita Ranch Commerce Center, 9517 E. Old Vail Rd. in Tucson. Lot 30 was purchased from Rocking K Holdings, Limited Partnership for $145,000. Ron Zimmerman, Principal, and Industrial Specialist with Cushman & Wakefield | PICOR, represented the seller in this transaction.
Paul E. Monson and Jan S. Monson purchased a 21,400-square-foot, multi-tenant, industrial incubator building located at 4001 S. Contractors Way in Tucson. The investment property, located on 2.38 acres, was purchased from Gary L. Atchison for $1,600,000. Stephen D. Cohen and Robert C. Glaser, SIOR, CCIM, Principals, and Industrial Specialists with Cushman & Wakefield | PICOR, handled this transaction. Cohen represented the seller; Glaser represented the buyer in this transaction.
Thorinson, LLC purchased 14,752 square feet of industrial space from Melvin S. Ross, Trustee of the Melvin S. Ross Revocable Trust, and Chautauqua Investments, LLP. The multi-tenant, industrial warehouse property, located at 1420-1434 and 1500-1524 E. Benson Highway in Tucson, was purchased for $1,360,000. Robert C. Glaser, SIOR, CCIM, Principal, and Industrial Specialist with Cushman & Wakefield | PICOR, represented the seller in this transaction.
CIC MGMT, LLC purchased a 20,130-square-foot, lab/manufacturing building located on 1.73 acres in Grant Dragoon Industrial Park, 1775 W. Sahuaro Dr. in Tucson. The single-tenant, industrial property was purchased from Boychick Enterprises, LLC for $902,000. Cappsco International Corp, an FAA Certified T53 Repair Station, will occupy the building. Stephen D. Cohen, Principal, and Industrial Specialist with Cushman & Wakefield | PICOR, represented the seller in this
transaction.
Blue Sky Self Storage Overton, LLC purchased 3.67 acres of vacant land located at 2925 W. Overton Rd. and 9270 N. Shiraz Pl. in Tucson. The retail land parcel was purchased from O.S. West, LLC and O.S. East, LLC for $703,910. Dave Hammack and Stephen D. Cohen, Principals with Cushman & Wakefield | PICOR, represented the buyer in this transaction. Randy Emerson with GRE Partners, LLC, represented the seller.
Paul E. Monson and Jan S. Monson purchased a 9,900-square-foot industrial building with a yard, located at 3525 S. Palo Verde Rd. in Tucson. The single-tenant, industrial warehouse property was purchased from Paul L. Greenberg and Joy A. Greenberg, Trustees of the Greenberg Living Trust, for $675,000. Ron Zimmerman, Principal, and Industrial Specialist with Cushman & Wakefield | PICOR, represented the buyer in this transaction. John Hamner, CCIM, with RE/MAX Excalibur, represented the seller.
Roca Holdings, LLC purchased a 10,393-square-foot industrial building with a yard, located at 2660 E. Ganley Rd. in Tucson. The single-tenant, light-industrial property was purchased from Albatross Enterprises, LLC for $615,000. Pattison Engineering will occupy the building. Stephen D. Cohen, Principal, and Industrial Specialist with Cushman & Wakefield | PICOR, represented the seller in this transaction.
4401S. Santa Rita, LLC purchased a 7,055-square-foot industrial building with a yard, located at 4401 S. Santa Rita Ave. in Tucson. The single-tenant, office/industrial property was purchased from Ruby Industrial Technologies, LLC for $518,322. Paul Hooker, Principal, and Industrial Specialist with Cushman & Wakefield | PICOR, and William Honsaker, with Jones Lang LaSalle, represented the seller in this transaction. Rob Tomlinson, Principal, and Retail Specialist with Cushman & Wakefield | PICOR, represented the buyer.
PetersenMoeller, LLC purchased 4,452 square feet of office space located in Old Farm Executive Park, 6063 E. Grant Rd. in Tucson. The single-tenant office building was purchased from 6063 E. Grant, LLC for $546,900. Thomas J. Nieman, Principal, and Office Specialist with Cushman & Wakefield | PICOR, represented both parties in this transaction.
LEASES
Tucson ADAS Calibration Center, LLC leased 3,034 square feet of industrial space at South Dodge Business Center, 3631 E. 44th St., Suite 125 in Tucson, from Dodge Business Plaza Partners, LLC. Robert C. Glaser, SIOR, CCIM, and Paul Hooker, Principals and Industrial Specialists with Cushman & Wakefield | PICOR, handled this transaction.
Bloomie’s Flowers leased a 2,410-square-foot building from Little Group, LLC, located at 6852 E. Tanque Verde Rd. in Tucson. Bloomie’s focuses on large special events and will also be open to the public for flower purchases. Aaron LaPrise, Principal, and Retail Specialist with Cushman & Wakefield | PICOR, represented the landlord in this transaction.
Quick Restore of Tucson, LLC leased 2,340 square feet of industrial space at Central Point Business Plaza, 3961 E. Speedway Blvd., Suites 409-410 in Tucson, from Central Point Tucson, LLC. Molly Mary Gilbert, Office Specialist with Cushman & Wakefield | PICOR, represented both parties in this transaction.
Saguaro Learning, LLC, d/b/a Sylvan Learning of Central Tucson, leased 1,600 square feet of office space, located in Midway Business Park, 4500 E. Speedway Blvd., Suite 15 in Tucson, from Presson Midway, LLC. Robert C. Glaser, SIOR, CCIM, and Paul Hooker, Principals, and Industrial Specialists with Cushman & Wakefield | PICOR, handled this transaction.
Kent Hush leased 1,440 square feet of industrial space at Exchange Place, 1870 W. Prince Rd., Suite D-41 in Tucson, from Exchange Partners, LLC. Robert C. Glaser, SIOR, CCIM, Principal and Industrial Specialist with Cushman & Wakefield | PICOR, represented the landlord in this transaction. Mark Klase with Tierra Antigua Realty, represented the tenant.
Keep Em Covered leased 1,250 square feet of retail space from H.L.F. Properties, Inc., located at 5921 E. 22nd St. in Tucson. Principal, Dave Hammack, and Ryan McGregor, with Cushman & Wakefield | PICOR, represented the landlord in this transaction. Eric Hutchens with Hutch Companies, LLC, represented the tenant.
Prince Hauling, LLC leased 1,200 square feet of industrial space at Exchange Place, 1870 W. Prince Rd., Suite F-64 in Tucson, from Exchange Partners, LLC. Robert C. Glaser, SIOR, CCIM, Principal and Industrial Specialist with Cushman & Wakefield | PICOR, handled this transaction.